The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From getting brutally trolled for copying a viral meme in his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey to starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi's first review from Berlin Film Festival, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

Kangana Ranaut's objection to the Choti Alia Bhatt's imitation of Gangubai Kathiwadi had sparked a debate among social media users about exposing children to adult content. Read the full story here.

Gehraiyaan: gets a THUMBS DOWN from a Former Police Commissioner; says he 'stopped watching after 20 mins'

Gehraiyaan: A Former Police Commissioner has reviewed Deepika Padukone, , Siddhant Chaturvedi's movie and said it sends a wrong message. Read the full story here.

Gangubai Kathiawadi FIRST REVIEW out: Alia Bhatt's intense portrayal of Gangubai is a feast for the eyes

Gangubai Kathiawadi FIRST REVIEW: Right from a promising young woman being forced to prostitution to becoming the brothel madam turned gangster, Alia Bhatt seems to have done justice to Gangubai's character with her acting prowess. Read the full story here.

Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar gets brutally trolled for copying the viral crotch-grabbing meme in film's trailer

After watching Bachchhan Paandey trailer, netizens have pointed out that Akshay Kumar's crotch-grabbing scene with has been blatantly copied from the viral social media meme. Read the full story here.

's pan card used for fraud, actress reveals, 'Some idiot used my Pan to take a loan'

This is something unusual that happened in Sunny Leone's life today. The actress mentioned how her pan card was used for fraud of rupees 2000 for a loan. Read the full story here.