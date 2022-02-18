Trending Entertainment News Today: Akshay Kumar BRUTALLY trolled for copying viral meme in Bachchhan Paandey; Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi 1st REVIEW out and more

From Akshay Kumar getting brutally trolled for copying a viral meme in his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey to Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi's first review from Berlin Film Festival, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.