The big news of the day which is trending on social media is the look of Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji. He has started work on the film, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. Bipasha Basu shared new pic of daughter Devi. Here is a complete lowdown... Also Read - Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan and more: Here is a look at the 2023 line up of top Bollywood heroes

Akshay Kumar's look as Chhatrapati Shivaji gets trolled and how

Akshay Kumar has begun filming for Mahesh Manjrekar's biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji, which has been titled as Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. The first look has left people unimpressed. They feel this is Prithviraj 2.0 loading. As we know, the superstar got flak for not doing justice to the aura and nobility of Samrat Prithviraj with his alleged rushed acting for the movie. The presence of an electric Jhoomar in the teaser is also being mocked on social media. Also Read - Akshay Kumar unveils his first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; netizens say, 'Rahega to Bala hi'

Read More: Akshay Kumar unveils his first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; netizens say, 'Rahega to Bala hi' Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Shah Rukh Khan: Annual salaries of Bollywood celebs' bodyguards will leave you shell-shocked

Bipasha Basu shares a new pic of daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu has shared a new pic of daughter Devi. The baby will soon complete a month. In the pic, we can see that Karan Singh Grover is fast asleep besides his baby girl. She has small mittens in her hand. Take a look...

Read More: Bipasha Basu shares adorable pic of daughter Devi with Karan Singh Grover and it'll melt your heart

Diljit Dosanjh exposes the exploitative side of Bollywood

Diljit Dosanjh has said that he feels he is unfit for Bollywood. He has said the non-stop networking is not his cup of tea. Diljit Dosanjh said that people tried to bribe his manager to persuade him to work in Bollywood. Read the whole matter below..

Read More: Diljit Dosanjh exposes the exploitative side of Bollywood; 'People tried to bribe my manager to... '

Malaika Arora reveals her plans to marry and build a family with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora told her bestie Farah Khan on Moving In With Malaika that people's judgement about Arjun Kapoor and her did not matter. She said she was happy with the man in her life. She also said that things like marriage and kids were discussed with her partner.

Read More: Moving In With Malaika: The OG supermodel wants to marry Arjun Kapoor and have more kids in the future? Malaika Arora spills beans

Aryan Khan finishes his first script

There is a lot of talk on how Aryan Khan has finished his first script. Well, he has shared a picture of the completed script. Parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have reacted on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

This was a wrap of the main entertainment news of the day