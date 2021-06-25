Trending Entertainment News Today: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi release date out, Shah Rukh Khan resumes shooting for Pathan and more

Well, today we saw the King Khan aka The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan dominating the headlines. While SRK finally resumed the shooting of Pathan along with director Siddharth Anand, we exclusively found the release date of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's highly-anticipated cop-actioner, Sooryavanshi. So, let's have a look at the top trending stories... Also Read - BREAKING! Here's the new release date of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif-Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi? [EXCLUSIVE]
Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi release date out Also Read - Whoa! Ajay Devgn and top Telugu producer Dil Raju join hands for the remake of THIS hit courtroom drama
While we have been waiting from the makers of Sooryavanshi to get the official release date of the film, as per our sources, the producers of the Akshay Kumar starrer are planning to release the film during the Independence Day weekend. Well, we hope we soon get an official announcement on this. Also Read - Gauri Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan – Bollywood wives who dealt with scandals of their husbands' alleged extramarital affairs
Shah Rukh Khan resumes shooting for Pathan
After a break due to COVID-19, Shah Rukh Khan has finally resumed the shooting of his comeback venture, Pathan as he was snapped along with director, Siddharth Anand at YRF Studios. The mega-budget venture also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
Shah Rukh Khan describes Thalapathy Vijay in one word
The Raees star once again kept this interactive session in the form of #AskSRK today and we saw fans flooding with numerous questions on the feed of the actor. One of the users asked Shah Rukh to describe Vijay in one word as he tweeted, 'One word about thalapathy vijay.' To which, SRK replied, 'Very cool.'
Ajay Devgn and Dil Raju join hands for the Hindi remake of Naandhi
This morning, Ajay Devgn made an announcement that he and popular Tollywood producer Dil Raju have joined hands for the Hindi remake of Tollywood hit, Naandhi. The original film featured The film starred Allari Naresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in lead roles.
Shah Rukh Khan to romance Nayanthara in Atlee's next
While we all know that Shah Rukh Khan is joining hands with Kollywood director Atlee and out-and-out commercial entertainer, the latest reports suggests that the makers and director Atlee have approached Nayanthara to play the female lead in the film. Well, the actress and director share a close bond as they have worked together in films like Raja Rani and Bigil. Well, we would definitely like see SRK and Lady Superstar sharing the screen space in this larger-than-life venture.
