Trending Entertainment News Today: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi release date out, Shah Rukh Khan resumes shooting for Pathan and more

Well, today we saw the King Khan aka The Badshah of Bollywood, dominating the headlines. While SRK finally resumed the shooting of Pathan along with director , we exclusively found the release date of and 's highly-anticipated cop-actioner, . So, let's have a look at the top trending stories...

Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi release date out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@itsrohitshetty)

While we have been waiting from the makers of Sooryavanshi to get the official release date of the film, as per our sources, the producers of the Akshay Kumar starrer are planning to release the film during the Independence Day weekend. Well, we hope we soon get an official announcement on this.

Shah Rukh Khan resumes shooting for Pathan

After a break due to COVID-19, Shah Rukh Khan has finally resumed the shooting of his comeback venture, Pathan as he was snapped along with director, Siddharth Anand at YRF Studios. The mega-budget venture also features and .

Shah Rukh Khan describes Thalapathy Vijay in one word

Very cool https://t.co/bFjbEgmeij — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

The star once again kept this interactive session in the form of #AskSRK today and we saw fans flooding with numerous questions on the feed of the actor. One of the users asked Shah Rukh to describe Vijay in one word as he tweeted, 'One word about thalapathy vijay.' To which, SRK replied, 'Very cool.'

and Dil Raju join hands for the Hindi remake of Naandhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

This morning, Ajay Devgn made an announcement that he and popular Tollywood producer Dil Raju have joined hands for the Hindi remake of Tollywood hit, Naandhi. The original film featured The film starred and in lead roles.

Shah Rukh Khan to romance Nayanthara in Atlee's next

While we all know that Shah Rukh Khan is joining hands with Kollywood director Atlee and out-and-out commercial entertainer, the latest reports suggests that the makers and director Atlee have approached Nayanthara to play the female lead in the film. Well, the actress and director share a close bond as they have worked together in films like Raja Rani and Bigil. Well, we would definitely like see SRK and Lady Superstar sharing the screen space in this larger-than-life venture.