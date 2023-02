Selfiee superstar Akshay Kumar is making news as he said he has applied to give up on his Canadian citizenship. The third schedule of Chandramukhi 2 has come to an end. It has Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence. Rani Mukerji has again impressed everyone with her stellar work in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway pre-release movie review: Karan Johar calls it Rani Mukerji’s best performance till date

Akshay Kumar to give up on Canadian citizenship

Akshay Kumar has spoken about his Canadian citizenship to Aaj Tak. He said he has plans to renounce it. He said he has applied for a change in passport. He said India has given him everything he wished for in life, and this was his home. Akshay Kumar said he is often trolled but people do not know the real reason. He said when his films flopped he was unsure of his future in India and had applied for a job in Canada on the advice of a friend. Also Read - Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Trailer: Rani Mukerji as an ordinary housewife who fights an entire nation for her kids will leave you shaken

Rani Mukerji wows industry in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

The trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is out now. Rani Mukerji has won everyone over with her fab performance. Karan Johar said Rani Mukerji is beyond outstanding in the film. He said there is not a single parent who won't be emotionally moved with this film. Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt also said the trailer moved them emotionally. Fans feel Rani will walk away with all awards.

Backstreet Boys to perform in Mumbai in May 2023

OG boy band Backstreet Boys is coming to India in May 2023. They will be on a two-city tour in Mumbai and Delhi. Fans love songs like Quit Playing Games With My Heart, Shape Of My Heart and more.

Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar tie the knot

Actress Maanvi Gagroo and comedian Varun Kumar are now married. The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. She wore a red saree while he was in a sherwani. She has done shows like Four More Shots Please and Tripling.

Martin Teaser out

Martin is another pan-India movie from Karnataka after KGF, Vikrant Rona and Kantara. Dhruva Sarja is the lead in this action fest. AP Arjun is the filmmaker. Take a look at the teaser...



Shruti Haasan wraps up her part in Salaar

Salaar and Prashanth Neel are trending as Shruti Haasan announced that she has wrapped her up her portion for Salaar. The name of the character is Aadya.

BTS: Jimin's album FACE tracklist

After the release of the schedule, Big Hit Music has unveiled the track list of Jimin's solo album Face. Fans are excited for Set Me Free PT 2, Like Crazy, Face-Off, Alone and Interlude: Dive. RM is a song-writer with him.