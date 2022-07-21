The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From flaunting her baby bump in a mini dress during Darlings promotions to recalling how and fell in love on sets, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump in a mini dress as she promotes Darlings; the cost of the outfit will leave you STUNNED

Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump in a mini dress as she promotes Darlings

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Darlings which is slated to premiere on Netflix on 5th August 2022, and the actress has started the promotions of the film.

Post Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi's romance, Rohman Shawl advises fans not to have high expectations from their partners

After the news of Sushmita Sen dating Lalit Modi gripped the social media, Rohman Shawl advised fans not to have high expectations from their partners insisting that it is only us that can make ourselves happy and no one else.

REVEALS she is being harassed and targeted

Tanushree Dutta recently took to Instagram to inform her fans that she is being targeted and harassed. But, the actress in her post has cleared that she won't commit suicide. Check out full story here.

Charu Asopa hits back at Rajeev Sen for accusing her of playing the 'victim card'

Just a day ago Rajeev had accused his wife Charu of playing a victim card after the reports were doing rounds of Sushmita Sen unfollowing him on Instagram and continues to be friends with Charu on her social media profile. Check out full story here.