The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From Alia Bhatt flaunting her baby bump in a mini dress during Darlings promotions to Mahesh Bhatt recalling how Sushmita Sen and Vikram Bhatt fell in love on Dastak sets, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump in a mini dress as she promotes Darlings; the cost of the outfit will leave you STUNNED
Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump in a mini dress as she promotes Darlings
Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Darlings which is slated to premiere on Netflix on 5th August 2022, and the actress has started the promotions of the film. Check out full story here. Also Read - Post Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi's romance, Rohman Shawl advises fans not to have high expectations from their partners: 'Khud khush rehna sikho na...'
Post Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi's romance, Rohman Shawl advises fans not to have high expectations from their partners
After the news of Sushmita Sen dating Lalit Modi gripped the social media, Rohman Shawl advised fans not to have high expectations from their partners insisting that it is only us that can make ourselves happy and no one else. Check out full story here. Also Read - Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's affair; recalls how she and Vikram Bhatt fell in love on Dastak sets
Tanushree Dutta REVEALS she is being harassed and targeted
Tanushree Dutta recently took to Instagram to inform her fans that she is being targeted and harassed. But, the actress in her post has cleared that she won't commit suicide. Check out full story here.
Charu Asopa hits back at Rajeev Sen for accusing her of playing the 'victim card'
Just a day ago Rajeev had accused his wife Charu of playing a victim card after the reports were doing rounds of Sushmita Sen unfollowing him on Instagram and continues to be friends with Charu on her social media profile. Check out full story here.
