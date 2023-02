Alia Bhatt is fuming as paps click her pics from a neighboring building. Kangana Ranaut has praised Javed Akhtar for his comments at an event in Pakistan. Here is a lowdown of the main entertainment news... Also Read - Bigg Boss fame Abdu Rozik lists down his wishes; after hobnobbing with Salman Khan, now wants to meet Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan

Alia Bhatt blasts media outlet for invading her privacy

Alia Bhatt called out a media outlet for clicking her pictures by zooming in cameras from a neighboring building. The actress even tagged the Mumbai Police. She said that this was blatant invasion of privacy and nothing else. Alia Bhatt said she was sitting in her living room when she felt that she was being watched over. Then, she saw the men with the cameras.

Pathaan crosses the Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It has made Rs 500 crores from the Hindi belt. It is the fastest Indian film to achieve this feat in mere 27 days. Pathaan is not a franchise nor did it get a release in China, Bangladesh or Pakistan. Filmmaker Atlee has congratulated Shah Rukh Khan and Pooja Dadlani.

Hera Pheri 3 goes on floors with Akshay Kumar and co

Pinkvilla has reported that Hera Pheri 3 has gone on floors in Empire Studios of Mumbai. It seems Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal have shot together. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala was also there.

Dulquer Salmaan wraps up a schedule of King Of Kotha

Dulquer Salmaan has finished the Karaikudi schedule of King Of Kotha. The project will release on Onam 2023. The next schedule will happen in the Himalayas. He shared a post on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Kangana Ranaut praises Javed Akhtar for his Pakistan comment

Lyricist Javed Akhtar has been praised by Kangana Ranaut for his Pakistan comment. He said that India will never forget the Mumbai terror attack of 26/11. He was in Pakistan attending an event of poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. He said that India never forgets that those perpetrators are roaming freely in Pakistan. Kangana Ranaut praised him on Twitter...

Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Maa Swarsati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein … Jai Hind @Javedakhtarjadu saab… ??

Ghar mein ghuss ke maara .. ha ha ???? https://t.co/1di4xtt6QF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 21, 2023

BTS: RM's Closer gets a Decision To Leave MV

BTS leader RM released his album, Indigo, in December. A fan had made an edit of Closer with the film Decision To Leave. Now, a proper video has been made with the song Closer and moments from Park Chan-wook's globally acclaimed film. Take a look at the video...



