The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From slamming the reports of coming to pick her up from UK after pregnancy annoucement to Urfi Javed beating , among others to find a place in Google's top 100 most searched Asians worldwide list, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Udaipur beheading: Kangana Ranaut, Gauahar Khan, Ranvir Shorey condemn the horrific killing of a tailor by extremists

diagnosed with prosopagnosia

After , Delhi Belly actress Shenaz Treasury has revealed that she has been diagnosed with prosopagnosia, a cognitive disorder where one fails to recognise people's faces. Check out full story here. Also Read - Alia Bhatt announces pregnancy, netizens want her to divorce Ranbir Kapoor; here’s why

Mira Rajput pulls hubby closer for a steamy liplock

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's this video of sharing a steamy lip-lock in going VIRAL. Shamira fans cannot get enough of their chemistry. Check out full story here. Also Read - Mira Rajput pulls hubby Shahid Kapoor closer for a steamy liplock: video goes VIRAL

Pregnant Alia Bhatt slams reports that Ranbir Kapoor will pick her up after she completes shoot in UK, ‘I am not a parcel’

Alia Bhatt slams report that Ranbir Kapoor will pick her up after she completes the shoot in UK and she taking rest in pregnancy. Check out full story here.

Google Top 100 Most Searched Asians: Netizens in disbelief after seeing Urfi Javed ahead of Kangana Ranaut, Kiara Advani and

Google Top 100 Most Searched Asians: Netizens cannot belief that Urfi Javed is more searched for than Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Check out full story here.

Vikram Vedha: Budget of the starrer skyrockets; becomes his most expensive film

Vikram Vedha has supposedly overtaken both Mohenjo Daro and as Hrithik Roshan's most expensive movie to date. In comparison, the Tamil original is said to have cost just Rs 11 crore, and ended up a smash hit with about Rs 60 crore gross. Check out full story here.

Udaipur beheading: Kangana Ranaut, Gauahar Khan, Ranvir Shorey condemn the horrific killing of a tailor by extremists

Udaipur beheading: Kangana Ranaut, Gauahar Khan, Ranvir Shorey took to social media to condemn the horrific public beheading of a tailor in a market in Udaipur. Check out full story here.