The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From and announcing pregnancy in the cutest way possible to getting inspired by 's item number Oo Antava from Pushpa, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Google Top 100 Most Searched Asians: Sidhu Moose Wala, Lata Mangeshkar, BTS' V, Jungkook lead; Urfi Javed beats Kangana Ranaut and more surprises

reveals had rejected him for

Arjun Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Ishaqzaade, revealed that Aditya Chopra had rejected him for the film at his first look test with Yash Raj Films. Adi told him, "Yeh toh actor nahi ban sakta, isko hum supporting." Check out full story here. Also Read - After Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy, a condom brand extends FUNNIEST wish to the couple; it has a Channa Mereya connect

calls debut with in Mohenjo Daro the 'lowest point of her career'

Pooja Hegde also highlighted how a movie eventually came along in Telugu that clicked commercially, and since then, the actress feels that it's been an amazing ride. Check out full story here. Also Read - From Chiranjeevi to Nagarjuna: Salman Khan shares a close bond with these south superstars

's pink bikini look gets brutally trolled

Mrunal Thakur is subjected to nasty trolling and slut-shaming after she posts pictures in a hot pink bikini; trolls call her Urfi Javed Ki Behen. Check out full story here.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy: 'Chat shaadi pat baccha was always the plan', reveals an insider [Exclusive]

Alia Bhatt who got married to Ranbir Kapoor in the month of April this year took to her Instagram account to announce that they are expecting their first child. Check out full story here.

confesses to having suicidal thoughts

Rakhi Sawant appears to be in a much better phase in her personal life now with new boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani, but it wasn't the case too long ago. In fact, the actress now alleges that she had suicidal thoughts because of ex-husband Ritiesh. Check out full story here.

IIFA 2022: Salman Khan says Oo Antava from Pushpa inspired him; Samantha Ruth Prabhu's reaction is priceless

Salman Khan had a blast at IIFA 2022. He was asked about a song that inspired him and he sang Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava. Check out full story here.