The fans who love entertainment have been going crazy with the long list of news today. The entire news has been buzzing all day and we are here with the top entertainment news. From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt become parents to baby girl on November 6, Pathaan actor to do a film with South actor Thalapathy Vijay and more.

Mili actress acknowledges her privilege

Mili actress Janhvi Kapoor in an exclusive interview said that “We had both take this decision consciously. It would've been the easier way out if I'd have done my first film with him, but, I also think, there'd have been more pressure on the both of us. From his side, I think, not from a business point of view, but rather, emotionally, because he'd have been launching his daughter. And from my side, it would've been about giving my father (Boney Kapoor) a viable film to work and perform that way, I think, it'd have been too much.” Read

Is Shah Rukh Khan doing a film with Thalapathy Vijay?

Pathaan actress Shah Rukh Khan reportedly will work with Thalapathy Vijay. A picture of Shah Rukh Khan posing with Atlee and Thalapathy Vijay went viral on the social media. SRK held a question-and-answer session with fans on Twitter. King Khan was asked to comment on Thalapathy Vijay and described the latter as 'Cool guy'. Read

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor become parents to a baby girl

couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reached the HN Reliance hospital today morning at 7.30 am and the actress delivered a baby girl. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared the happy news of the arrival of the baby. Read

Bhediya star doing a South movie next?

Bhediya star Varun Dhawan passed several statements about how he wanted to work in both Tamil movies and Telugu films. He confessed his dream and said that he wants to work in the South films. Read

Celebs congratulate Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood celebrities including , , , and more congratulated the new parents. Alia delivered the baby at HN Reliance Hospital, Girgaon, Mumbai. Ranbir, , Neetu Kapoor, and others rushed to be with her. Read