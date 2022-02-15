The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From Alia Bhatt reacting to the criticism on the casting of Gangubai's role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film to Karan Johar's Dharma Productions posting negative review of Gehraiyaan, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, and more B-Town couples who fell in love on set

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism of being miscast; says, 'People will change their perception'

Alia Bhatt is all geared up for her next release Gangubai Kathiawadi. The trailer and songs of the film have received an outstanding response, however, some sections of the spoke believe Alia is a misfit for the role as Gangubai's character is older.

and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades REVEAL why they aren't getting married

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have been living in together for the past few years now. They welcomed their first baby, son Arik, in July 2019.

Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar looks scary in new poster; actor REVEALS trailer release date

Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey is all set to release on 18th March 2022. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi. Akshay plays the role of a gangster in the film, and today, he took to social media to share a new poster and reveal the trailer release date.

Gehraiyaan: Did Karan Johar's Dharma Productions post negative review of 's film? THIS viral pic suggests so

A picture has gone viral on Twitter that shows a negative review posted on Dharma Productions' Instagram account. The post has been deleted from Insta stories but netizens are spreading the screenshots and are trolling Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

gets married to Sheetal Thakur in an intimate ceremony? Read Deets

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur were in a relationship for the past few years, and the actor has spoken up about his wedding plans multiple times.

and are acing the long distance relationship game; check Exclusive details

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who recently got married last year have been super busy with their work and they hardly get time to spend with each other. One of the cutest couples in B-town, Katrina and Vicky are acing the long distance relationship game.