The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From revealing she's already married to for a long time to reacting to 's comment on the ongoing Hijab controversy, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

KRK calls Gehraiyaan a 'soft porn film', 'sex ka devta' and 'sex ki mallika' – view tweets

While Gehraiyaan has been getting mixed reviews from the critics and audience alike, self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has called it a soft porn film and even went on to call Karan Johar 'sex ka devta' and Deepika Padukone 'sex ki mallika'. Read the full story here.

Hijab row: questions, ‘If turban can be a choice, then why not hijab?’

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture of a man in a turban and a woman wearing a hijab. Many celebs have reacted on the hijab row. Read the full story here.

’s father passes away at 85; ‘You will always walk with me,’ writes the actress

Raveena Tandon's father Ravi Tandon has passed away. He was 85 and was unwell. Read the full story here.

Hijab row: Shabana Azmi reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s comments on burqa

had recently tweeted on the hijab row. Now, his wife Kangana Ranaut has responded to a Kangana Ranaut's take on burqa. Read the full story here.

OMG! Alia Bhatt REVEALS she’s married to Ranbir Kapoor – deets inside

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been in a relationship since quite a few years now. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has now said that she's already married to Ranbir. Read the full story here.

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: REVEALS how the couple broke the news of their marriage to the family

A few days ago, Farhan Akhtar's father and celebrate Bollywood lyricist and screenwriter, Javed Akhtar, had also confirmed that his son was indeed tying the knot with Shibani Dandekar pretty soon albeit without, however, divulging any further details. Read the full story here.