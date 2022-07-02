The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From smartly hiding her baby bump in a viral picture with to revealing insulted her in front of 40 media people, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Alia Bhatt shares a blissful picture from Portugal post pregnancy announcement; fans say, 'Glowing Mommy'

Rashtra Kavach Om writer feels South movies have illogical action

Director Prashanth Neel's action franchise KGF starring Yash has tasted success across the country. However, Rashtra Kavach Om writer Raj Saluja said that if would have done KGF franchise instead of Yash, the audience would have rejected him.

Gauahar Khan reveals she lost role in Slumdog millionaire because she was 'too good looking'

Gauahar Khan, who has worked in films such as , , among many others, lost a role in because director thought she was too good looking to be placed in the slum, although he called her a fantastic actor.

Sushmita Sen reveals Mahesh Bhatt shouted she can't act in front of 40 scribes, 20 crew members

Sushmita Sen recalled an incident where Mahesh Bhatt broke her ambition by shouting in front of 40 scribes and 20 production guys that she can't act. She snapped back at him while walking off the set.

actress Alia Bhatt smartly hides her baby bump

Recently, a picture of mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt went viral on the social media wherein she was seen smartly hiding her baby bump as she posed with filmmaker Karan Johar.

Sushmita Sen REVEALS she was about to get married thrice

Sushmita Sen has been in a relationship many times, but she is yet to get married. Recently, the actress opened up about why she didn't tie the knot.

ready to talk about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra?

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have kept everyone on their toes about their dating life. Whether they are really dating or they have been friends or what? The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress is going to address it all but...