The good news is that Sana Saeed is now engaged. Her beau is Los Angeles based sound engineer Csaba Wagner. Alia Bhatt has given an interview about 2022 where she has said that she believes work will come irrespective of her decision to marry and have a baby early. Here is a lowdown...

Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's look trends on the New Year 2023

The first look of Ranbir Kapoor from Animal is out. The movie comes out in August 11, 2023. The actor looks bloodied as his eyes have a terrifying stare. The transformation looks unbelievable. The makers have introduced him as the most violent man ever. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Ranbir Kapoor fans are gaga over the look of the young superstar. Fans are amazed by his transformation. He has proved that he is one of the best. Also Read - Alia Bhatt shares picture of daughter Raha Kapoor's soft pink bedding; thanks 'maasi' for the lovely gift

Alia Bhatt talks about motherhood at the peak of her career

Alia Bhatt has opened up on why she chose marriage and motherhood when she was at her peak. The actress says she values her work even more. Alia Bhatt she plans to find more balance in her life. She thanked her fans for taking care of her when she shot for Heart Of Stone while being pregnant.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress Sana Saeed gets engaged

Sana Saeed who is known as little Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is now engaged to her foreigner beau Csaba Wagner. He is working as a sound engineer. They have been dating since a long time.

Maaveeran's latest poster unveiled by Sivakarthikeyan

After flops like Don and Prince, Sivakarthikeyan is planning to redeem himself with Maaveeran. The movie is about a cartoonist. Today, a new poster was unveiled. There were rumours that the production ran into trouble due to the actor's debts.

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal enjoy New Year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora celebrated with Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and some others in Ranthambore. Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwalla were also there.

BTS: J-Hope talks about Jin in Weverse Live

BTS rapper and lead dancer J-Hope did a Weverse Live where he said that he spoke to Jin. It seems Kim Seokjin told Hobi that he is doing well at the military training centre. It seems he is in good health.

