Trending Entertainment News Today – Amitabh Bachchan attends Dilip Kumar’s funeral; Ashish Kulkarni opens on the allegations of Indian Idol 12 being fake

Is Indian Idol 12 scripted? Ashish Kulkarni SPILLS THE BEANS amid grave ALLEGATIONS around the show

Indian Idol 12 contestant Ashish Kulkarni, who's landed in the top 7, got a chance along with his co-participants to visit his family after a gap of six months on account of the entire Indian Idol team being a part of a bio-bubble due to stringent COVID-19 measures. Now that they're home, a few of the Indian Idol contestants have also begun speaking to the media. During a recent interview with ETimes, Ashish Kulkarni opened up on allegations of the entire program being scripted and how “real” exactly is the reality singing show? Also Read - RIP Dilip Kumar: From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra – Saira Banu reveals which celebs were in constant touch with the late legend

Amitabh Bachchan attends Dilip Kumar’s funeral

Dilip Kumar, who passed away at 98, was buried with state honours at the Juhu Cemetery in Mumbai's Santacruz on Wednesday evening. Actor Amitabh Bachchan was among the handful of celebs, who attended his funeral.

The ace-comedian of the TV industry, Kapil Sharma enjoys a huge fanbase across the country thanks to his bang on comic timing and witty sense of humour. While the show went off-air in January as Kapil Sharma wanted to spend time with his newborn, it was supposed to comeback in the month of July or August. But lately, we didn't saw any updates of the new season. While fans are eagerly waiting for the return of this show, the latest reports suggest that the reason behind the postponement of The Kapil Sharma Show as the lead comedian and his team are asking for a high remuneration to comeback on the show.

'Those who go to see Chehre for Rhea Chakraborty are in for a disappointment,' says Rumy Jafry

Rhea Chakraborty's absence from the first poster and teaser of director Rumy Jafry's Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan and , had a lot of noise on social media. is also not part of the promotions of the film. This snub made fans wonder if the makers have thrown Rhea out from the upcoming thriller. However, Rhea's blink-and-miss appearance in the film's trailer debunked all conspiracy theories around her ouster. And since Chehre has been in the news because of Rhea for a long time now, Rumy Jafry says that fans who will watch the movie for Rhea will be disappointed.

Haseen Dillruba Taapsee Pannu once slid into Iron Man Robert Downey Jr's DM; here's what happened next

Taapsee Pannu, and -starrer Haseen Dillruba released on Netflix on July 2. The murder mystery received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. All the three stars have received immense appreciation for their impeccable acting. Vikrant and Taapsee play husband and wife while Harshvardhan is the 'woh' in their love story. Given the storyline, during the promotions of the film, Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu took a lie detector test. It's here that the actress revealed about her message to Robert Downey Jr.

