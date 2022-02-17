Trending Entertainment News Today: Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional note for Bappi Lahiri, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's Maharashtrian wedding deets and more

From Amitabh Bachchan penning an emotional note for Bappi Lahiri who died at 69 to the intimate details of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's Maharashtrian wedding, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.