The big news of the day was the revelation that Swara Bhasker has tied the knot with Fahad Ahmad. They met at a protest. Sources told Bollywood Life that Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur might make their relationship official any time soon. Here is the lowdown of the entertainment news... Also Read - Swara Bhasker ties the knot with Fahad Ahmad, here's how their love story started [Watch Video]

Swara Bhasker has revealed her marriage with Fahad Ahmad

Bollywood fans got a shock when Swara Bhasker announced that she has married Muslim activist Fahad Zirar Ahmad. He is a member of the Samajwadi Party. It seems they met during a protest. The couple got married on January 6, 2023 under Special Marriage Act. It was a court marriage. He is the Youth president of Maharashtra. Fahad Zirar Ahmad has studied from the prestigious TISS. Also Read - Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad Wedding: Netizens dig up old tweets where she addressed her now husband as 'Bhaiyya'; take a look at times she got trolled

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday to make relationship official

The buzz is that Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday might make things official soon. The actress was seen at the special screening of The Night Manager. Sources told Bollywood Life that they are ready to make things public. The two also attended the reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani together.

Pathaan diva Deepika Padukone trolled for flying economy class

Actress Deepika Padukone was seen travelling economy class in Indigo Airlines. It seems people recognized her when she got up to use the washroom. While she looked hot, many people trolled her on why was she travelling in the normal class.

BTS: SUGA to host Korean music legend and his idol Tablo on Suchwita

BTS member SUGA has delivered another hit with Suchwita. The latest guest on his show is none other than Tablo. People who follow K-Pop know him as the frontman of the group, Epik High. Take a look at the video...

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in a new movie by YRF

As per Pinkvilla, Aditya Chopra has planned an action movie where we will see Pathaan Vs Tiger. Fans do not know how this will happen. In Pathaan, people went gaga over the camaraderie of the two superstars.