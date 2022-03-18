Trending Entertainment News Today: Ananya Panday BRUTALLY trolled sheer outfit; did Amitabh Bachchan praise The Kashmir Files?

From Ananya Panday getting compared with Urfi Javed for her sheer dress at Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday bash to Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic tweet leaving netizens wondering if he has praised The Kashmir Files, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.