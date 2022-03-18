The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From getting compared with Urfi Javed for her sheer dress at Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday bash to 's cryptic tweet leaving netizens wondering if he has praised The Kashmir Files, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Ananya Panday gets compared to Urfi Javed for wearing a sheer dress at Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday bash

Ananya Panday gets compared to Urfi Javed for wearing a sheer dress at Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday bash

From calling Ananya Panday a fashion disaster to saying she got inspired from Urfi Javed's bizarre fashion, netizens didn't hold back their words while criticising the actress.

Did Amitabh Bachchan praise 's The Kashmir Files in a cryptic tweet? Netizens feel so

Amitabh Bachchan's recent tweet left netizens wondering whether he was praising The Kashmir Files in a cryptic way.

The Kashmir Files box office collection: Vivek Agnihotri film poised to clock over 400% PROFIT; set to rake in THIS MUCH in its lifetime

Here's our prediction for The Kashmir Files' lifetime collection based on what we've been informed from our sources in the trade and though our own experience and knowledge of the box office.

breaks the internet with her no makeup, no filter picture; fans says, 'Koi itna khubsurat kaise ho sakta hai'

Deepika Padukone always grabs everyone's attention with her Instagram posts.

's mom cannot stop praising his rumoured girlfriend ; here's major HINT she’s now a part of Roshans

Hrithik Roshan's mom compliments Saba Azad and the actress' reaction shows she is a part of the family.

to work with Vivek Agnihotri in his upcoming film after The Kashmir Files? Deets inside

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has reportedly initiated talks with Kangana Ranaut for one of his upcoming films and the actress has also shown her active interest for a collaboration.

Bachchhan Paandey actress REVEALS ‘most men were unwilling to do films’ in which she had a bigger role; says, ‘ is…’

Kriti Sanon has revealed that most men were not willing to do a film in which her role was bigger. She said that there are very, very few who would let others share screen space equally.