The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From Janhvi Kapoor getting trolled for wearing a highly exposing blouse to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor getting cozy at Kunal Rawal's pre-wedding bash, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

Is 's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring in the race for Oscars?

There has been a strong buzz that SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR starring and Jr NTR is being considered for India's official entry for the best foreign feature film award. If the latest buzz is to go by, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt might also join the list of contention. Check out full story here.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's daughter Misha turns 6: Star kids Yash and Roohi, Inaaya and others attend birthday bash

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter has turned 6, her birthday bash was attended by 's twins Yash and Roohi, Riteish Deshukh and Genelia's kids Riaan and Rahyl and others. Check out full story here.

Advertisement

puts the film's boycott trend and trolling behind her

Kareena Kapoor Khan has decided to move on from Laal Singh Chaddha's boycott, trolling and disastrous box office performance by taking a vacation to an undisclosed location with husband Saif and son in tow. Check out full story here.

Ananya Panday mishears Liger as Tiger

Ananya Panday gets trolled for mishearing Liger as Tiger. Netizens have nasty things to say about the actress. Check out full story here.