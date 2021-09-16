It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From fans getting a crucial update on Shehnaaz Gill and 's upcoming track Honsla Rakh to answering when will get married, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - 'When will Salman Khan get married?' Anil Kapoor's reply to Arbaaz Khan's billion-dollar question will break your heart

'When will Salman Khan get married?' Anil Kapoor's reply to 's billion-dollar question will break your heart

When Anil Kapoor recently appeared on Arbaaz Khan's chat show Pinch 2, the host asked him, 'when will Salman Khan get married?'

and Saif Ali Khan spotted with sons Taimur and Jehangir at the airport; fans go gaga over Jeh's cuteness

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan along with their two sons and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh are off to a family vacation.

Ayesha Shroff withdraws two FIRs against over allegations of cheating and criminal intimidation

Ayesha Shroff and Sahil Khan's lawyer told the court that they had settled the dispute between them amicably.

REACTS to troll who called her 'a flop actress who looks like a maid'; gives a befitting reply

Pooja Bhatt extended her support to Tillotama and said that haters are akin to dark matter by giving a befitting reply to the troll.

#SidNaaz fans get a reason to smile after long as they get a crucial update on Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film Honsla Rakh

posts a cute pic with mom Pinky Roshan but fans are obsessing over his 'seelan waali deewar' – see reactions

Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to post a picture with mom Pinky Roshan. He was seen in a black tee and grey shorts while Pinkie was seen in an all-black outfit

'I love you', says as she wishes her 'best human' Akshat Rajan in a sweet birthday post

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Insta stories to make a sweet birthday post for her childhood best friend Akshat Rajan.

Tiger 3: Salman Khan grooves to Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din in Turkey; creates fan frenzy – watch viral videos

Videos of Salman Khan grooving to his hit number from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi also featuring and in Turkey with the locals are going VIRAL and HOW!

