It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From fans getting a crucial update on Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming track Honsla Rakh to Anil Kapoor answering when will Salman Khan get married, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - 'When will Salman Khan get married?' Anil Kapoor's reply to Arbaaz Khan's billion-dollar question will break your heart
'When will Salman Khan get married?' Anil Kapoor's reply to Arbaaz Khan's billion-dollar question will break your heart
When Anil Kapoor recently appeared on Arbaaz Khan's chat show Pinch 2, the host asked him, 'when will Salman Khan get married?' Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks silence on hiking fee to play Sita; Anil Kapoor's response to troll calling him and Sonam Kapoor 'shameless' and more
Read the full story here: 'When will Salman Khan get married?' Anil Kapoor's reply to Arbaaz Khan's billion-dollar question will break your heart Also Read - Anil Kapoor's RESPONSE to troll who called him and daughter Sonam Kapoor 'shameless' wins hearts
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan spotted with sons Taimur and Jehangir at the airport; fans go gaga over Jeh's cuteness
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan along with their two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh are off to a family vacation.
Read the full story here: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan spotted with sons Taimur and Jehangir at the airport; fans go gaga over Jeh's cuteness
Ayesha Shroff withdraws two FIRs against Sahil Khan over allegations of cheating and criminal intimidation
Ayesha Shroff and Sahil Khan's lawyer told the court that they had settled the dispute between them amicably.
Read the full story here: Ayesha Shroff withdraws two FIRs against Sahil Khan over allegations of cheating and criminal intimidation
Tillotama Shome REACTS to troll who called her 'a flop actress who looks like a maid'; Pooja Bhatt gives a befitting reply
Pooja Bhatt extended her support to Tillotama and said that haters are akin to dark matter by giving a befitting reply to the troll.
Read the full story here: Tillotama Shome REACTS to troll who called her 'a flop actress who looks like a maid'; Pooja Bhatt gives a befitting reply
#SidNaaz fans get a reason to smile after long as they get a crucial update on Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film Honsla Rakh
Read the full story here: #SidNaaz fans get a reason to smile after long as they get a crucial update on Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film Honsla Rakh
Hrithik Roshan posts a cute pic with mom Pinky Roshan but fans are obsessing over his 'seelan waali deewar' – see reactions
Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to post a picture with mom Pinky Roshan. He was seen in a black tee and grey shorts while Pinkie was seen in an all-black outfit
Read the full story here: Hrithik Roshan posts a cute pic with mom Pinky Roshan but fans are obsessing over his 'seelan waali deewar' – see reactions
'I love you', says Janhvi Kapoor as she wishes her 'best human' Akshat Rajan in a sweet birthday post
Janhvi Kapoor took to her Insta stories to make a sweet birthday post for her childhood best friend Akshat Rajan.
Read the full story here: 'I love you', says Janhvi Kapoor as she wishes her 'best human' Akshat Rajan in a sweet birthday post
Tiger 3: Salman Khan grooves to Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din in Turkey; creates fan frenzy – watch viral videos
Videos of Salman Khan grooving to his hit number from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi also featuring Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra in Turkey with the locals are going VIRAL and HOW!
Read the full story here: Tiger 3: Salman Khan grooves to Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din in Turkey; creates fan frenzy – watch viral videos
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.