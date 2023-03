It has been quite a day for entertainment news. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma trended yet again after he made a century. Madhuri Dixit lost her mother, Snehlata Dixit. Here is a round-up of the news... Also Read - Satish Kaushik was killed over Rs 15 crore debt; claims businessman's wife

Anushka Sharma showers love on Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma shared a note for Virat Kohli after he made his 75th Test Hundred in Ahmedabad. She said he was a strong man to stay calm in the face of criticism. She said he was a true inspiration. Anushka Sharma said he played through sickness with this composure. Netizens also discussed how he got the blessings of Mahakal after his visit to the venerated Ujjain Temple. Also Read - Satish Kaushik's directorial debut Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja; look back at late actor's other iconic movies [Watch Video]

Satish Kaushik's last words make fans emotional

Satish Kaushik's manager has revealed his last words. It seems the filmmaker told Santosh Rai that he was feeling unwell and his chest hurt. The manager rushed him to Gurugram's Fortis Hospital but he was declared dead on arrival. It seems he told his manager that he wished to survive for his wife and daughter, Vanshika.

Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata passes away at 91

Snehlata Dixit, the mother of Madhuri Dixit passed away at 91. She was cremated in Mumbai. Celebs posted condolences for the actress. She was a pillar in the success of Madhuri Dixit's career.

Salaar new pic leaked

Prabhas fans are excited over leak of a new pic. It is from a mining site. We can see huge mining crawler equipment in the pic. It is from a site in Delhi. The equipment is by Hyundai. It seems Prabhas is shooting there.

Karisma Kapoor spotted with ex husband Sanjay Kapur and his new wife

It was double birthdays for Karisma Kapoor. Daughter Samaira turned 18 yesterday while Kiaan Raj Kapoor celebrates his birthday today. Their father Sanjay Kapur was seen on a lunch date with the kids. His present wife Priya Sahdev and son was present too.

Satish Kaushik murdered, alleges Vikas Malu's wife

Satish Kaushik's friend Vikas Malu murdered him over a debt of Rs 15 crores. This has been alleged by the wife of Vikas Malu. She has said that he might have murdered him to avoid paying the money.

