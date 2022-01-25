The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From and Virat Kohli breaking their silence over their baby daughter Vamika's viral pictures from the stadium to taking a brutal dig at Bollywood after seeing the roaring success of 's Pushpa, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to have an item number in Liger, Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on work mode post separation and more

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas surrogacy: Taslima Nasreen defends her 'readymade babies' comment; shares PeeCee's old tweets

After receiving heavy backlash for allegedly criticising Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' decision to opt for surrogacy to welcome their first child, Taslima Nasreen has said that her tweet has nothing to do with the couple. Click here. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS's V's INSPO behind his go-to dance move, truth behind Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' daughter's pic and more

After hiding face when spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari now refuses to pose for the paps - watch video

Palak Tiwari was seen with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Today, she refused to pose for the paps. Read on to know why. Click here. Also Read - Allu Arjun REACTS on Neha Kakkar recreating Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava on the beach

After Allu Arjun's Pushpa success, Kangana Ranaut says, 'South industry should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them'

Kangana Ranaut has jotted down some reasons as to why south content and superstars are such a rage adding that they should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them. Click here.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli BREAK SILENCE on Vamika's viral pics; say they were caught 'off guard' – read full note

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby daughter Vamika's pictures from the 3rd ODI against South Africa went viral on social media. The couple has now penned a note on the matter. Click here.

's next after Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui headed straight to OTT? Here's what we know [EXCUSIVE]

As per our source, the makers of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui are none too pleased with its box office performance and are seriously contemplating an OTT release for the next movie of Ayushmann Khurrana since they're again producing it. Click here.