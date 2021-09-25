It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From missing from family dinner hosted by and to Arti Singh opening up about facing the brunt of and Krushna Abhishek's ongoing tussle, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Govinda-Krushna Abhishek fallout: Arti Singh OPENS UP on facing the consequences of the ongoing tussle

Govinda-Krushna Abhishek fallout: Arti Singh OPENS UP on facing the consequences of the ongoing tussle

Arti Singh has shared that she also had to face the consequences of the ongoing fued between Govinda and Krushna Abhishek. She revealed that Govinda and his family aren't talking to her either. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: The mysterious female voice has a special message for Salman Khan; says, 'Waited 15 years for you, now get read for a blast' – watch EXCLUSIVE video

Read the full story here: Govinda-Krushna Abhishek fallout: Arti Singh OPENS UP on facing the consequences of the ongoing tussle Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 launch: Devoleena Bhattacharjee beats Arti Singh in the survival task – view pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's absence from family dinner hosted by Naga Chaitanya and father-in-law Nagarjuna for adds fuel to separation rumours

Fans were quick to point out that Samantha Ruth Prabhu was missing from the photographs of the dinner hosted by her husband Naga Chaitanya and father-in-law Nagarjuna for Aamir Khan in Hyderabad.

Read the full story here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's absence from family dinner hosted by Naga Chaitanya and father-in-law Nagarjuna for Aamir Khan adds fuel to separation rumours

REFUSES to share chats with Sidharth Shukla comforting her after her father's demise; says, 'I'm going to share that with his family'

Hina Khan recalled the time when Sidharth Shukla comforted her after her father's demise. However, she refused to share her moving chats with the media.

Read the full story here: Hina Khan REFUSES to share chats with Sidharth Shukla comforting her after her father's demise; says, 'I'm going to share that with his family'

Saif Ali Khan has the best advice for sons Ibrahim Ali Khan, , and Jeh's blockbuster Bollywood careers

Saif Ali Khan stated that his kids should learn from all the actors that are there around them and make sure that whatever they do, it should be entertaining.

Read the full story here: Saif Ali Khan has the best advice for sons Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jeh's blockbuster Bollywood careers

reveals how she felt when people slammed and her relationship as fake publicity stunt and said, 'Yeh Chod Degi'

Disha Parmar talks about the time when people accused her using Rahul Vaidya for fake publicity stunt and said, 'Yeh Chod Degi'

Read the full story here: Disha Parmar reveals how she felt when people slammed Rahul Vaidya and her relationship as fake publicity stunt and said, 'Yeh Chod Degi'