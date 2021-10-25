It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From case 'witness' Kiran Gosavi to surrender for further investigation to Saif Ali Khan unable to give a penny to his sons and Jeh Ali Khan from his Rs 5000 crore property, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Antim trailer: Salman Khan opens up on theatrical vs OTT releases; says, 'You can't enjoy a film the same way on a laptop or phone'

Aryan Khan Arrest: 'Witness' Kiran Gosavi who took selfie with ’s son to surrender in Lucknow

Kiran Gosavi was called an independent witness by the anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau. There have been allegations of bribery against him made by a man claiming to be his personal bodyguard. Also Read - Antim trailer: Salman Khan reveals why he doesn't have a heroine in the movie like Aayush Sharma does

Read the full story here: Aryan Khan Arrest: 'Witness' Kiran Gosavi who took selfie with Shah Rukh Khan’s son to surrender in Lucknow Also Read - Antim trailer: Salman Khan opens up on his shirtless fight scene with Aayush Sharma: 'Told him behenoi ko nahi maarte'

SAY WHAT! Saif Ali won't be able to give a penny from his Rs. 5000-crore property to sons Taimur Ali Khan or Jeh? Here's why

You'll be surprised to know that Saif Ali Khan may not be able to hand down a penny of this Rs. 5000 crore property and assets in either Haryana or Bhopal to his kids, , Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan on account of a government clause and complicated will to boot

Read the full story here: SAY WHAT! Saif Ali won't be able to give a penny from his Rs. 5000-crore property to sons Taimur Ali Khan or Jeh? Here's why

Here's how Tahira Kashyap REACTED when made his protein shake with her breast milk

Tahira Kashyap shared how Ayushmann Khurrana had made his protein shake with her breast milk when the couple had gone to their honeymoon leaving behind their 7-month-old baby with parents.

Read the full story here: Here's how Tahira Kashyap REACTED when Ayushmann Khurrana made his protein shake with her breast milk

Sara Ali Khan REVEALS a dating advice given by mom and it is relatable AF

Sara Ali Khan shares an important dating advice given by mother Amrita Singh and it perfectly strikes the chord.

Read the full story here: Sara Ali Khan REVEALS a dating advice given by mom Amrita Singh and it is relatable AF

Antim trailer: and 's police vs gangster chase keeps audience on the edge; fans say, 'looks like total paisa vasool seetimaar mass masala'

Fans have been going gaga over Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth trailer and calling it a surprise package that will explode at the box office.

Read the full story here: Antim trailer: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's police vs gangster chase keeps audience on the edge; fans say, 'looks like total paisa vasool seetimaar mass masala'