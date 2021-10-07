It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From crying inconsolably after meeting dad in the NCB custody to 's mom wanting to take strict action against age-shaming on Bigg Boss 15, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ananya Panday and 15 more star kids and their biggest controversies before Aryan Khan’s drugs case – view pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya split: After Preetham Jukalker's names crops in, the stylist disables comments on his social media

It was reported that sources told them that Naga Chaitanya was upset with Samantha' friendship with Preetham Jukalker. He is her stylist and good friend. On the other hand, some portals said that Samantha Ruth Prabhu did not like his friendship with a couple of actresses. Also Read - Lagaan vs Gadar to Raees vs Kaabil: Bollywood's Biggest clashes that shattered the box office

Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty's mom Sunanda wants host Salman Khan to take strict action against age-shaming on the show

Shamita Shetty's mom Sunanda is upset seeing the barbs thrown at her daughter says she wants Salman Khan to take action on it.

Aryan Khan breaks down in tears, cries inconsolably after meeting dad Shah Rukh Khan in NCB Custody

Shah Rukh Khan spoke to his son for 2 minutes and later, after the custody was extended, the Pathan star again had to seek permission to meet Aryan. It is being reported that Aryan Khan broke down as soon as he saw his father and cried inconsolably.

fame Zaira Wasim shares FIRST picture in two years after quitting Bollywood

The former actress Zaira Wasim who gained a lot of fame with her performance in 's film Dangal shared her first picture on Instagram almost two years after quitting the showbiz industry.

Liger: is excited to shoot with Mike Tyson but hopes 'none of his punches connect' – Here's why [EXCLUSIVE]

BollywoodLife caught up with the Vijay Deverakonda for an exclusive interview to know his thoughts on facing Mike Tyson even if it's on screen, and the Telugu cinema star neither held back his excitement nor his nervousness, underlining what a big fan he's been of the legendary boxer while also stating how careful he'd have to be while facing him on camera

: Malaika Arora laughs uncontrollably as netizens troll Terence Lewis with

As Kapil Sharma read out the comments on Terence Lewis' post wherein he is seen leaning against a wall, one Instagram user had taken a Nora Fatehi jibe at him saying, "Nora ki yaad mein deewar pe sar maar raha hai chhora."

