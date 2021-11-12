It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From 's son receiving a special birthday wish from to and tying the knot at 700-year-old royal palace in Rajasthan, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor teams up with Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar for an untitled action-packed biggie – deets inside

opens up on the horrors of her pandemic pregnancy; reveals, 'Virat was my cheerleader'

In a recent interview, Anushka Sharma has spoken about her pandemic pregnancy and how it has changed her life. She has also stated the importance of Virat Kohli in her life. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif leave Mumbai for a two month schedule of the mega action entertainer; fan says 'Thank God you're not engaged Salman Katrina ONLY'

Read the full story here: Anushka Sharma opens up on the horrors of her pandemic pregnancy; reveals, 'Virat was my cheerleader' Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif headed to THESE exotic locations to shoot key scenes of their spy action thriller?

teams up with , and director for an untitled action-packed biggie – deets inside

Shahid Kapoor and Ali Abbas Zafar's untitled biggies is reportedly the adaptation of 2011 French film Nuit Blanche.

Read the full story here: Shahid Kapoor teams up with Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar for an untitled action-packed biggie – deets inside

Confirmed: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to get married at this 700-year-old royal palace in Rajasthan – view inside pics

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding will take place at the majestic Six Senses Fort Barwara from December 7 to December 12, state reports. So, we thought of sharing some inside pictures of the 14th-century fort. Let's have a dekko...

Read the full story here: Confirmed: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to get married at this 700-year-old royal palace in Rajasthan – view inside pics

Aryan Khan birthday: Juhi Chawla shares a precious childhood picture to wish Shah Rukh Khan's son; pledges to plant 500 trees

Juhi Chawla who signed surety bond for Aryan Khan made a special birthday wish for the starkid.

Read the full story here: Aryan Khan birthday: Juhi Chawla shares a precious childhood picture to wish Shah Rukh Khan's son; pledges to plant 500 trees

'Looks like took a heavy dose of Malana Cream', says Nawab Malik while reacting to her 'India got freedom in 2014' statement

Kangana Ranaut got mired in another big controversy after she stated that India got its real Independence in 2014.

Read the full story here: 'Looks like Kangana Ranaut took a heavy dose of Malana Cream', says Nawab Malik while reacting to her 'India got freedom in 2014' statement