It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From 's son being sent to NCB custody till October 7 to opening up on facing heavy backlash after Raj Kundra's arrest in porn apps case, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Here's all you need to know about Arbaaz Seth Merchantt, Aryan Khan's friend who has been arrested by NCB in drugs case

Here's all you need to know about Arbaaz Seth Merchantt, Aryan Khan's friend who has been arrested by NCB in drugs case

Aryan Khan along with friend Arbaaz Seth Merchantt was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a rave party was busted on a cruise. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest in drug case: Pooja Bhatt, Suniel Shetty and more Bollywood celebs react to the shocking incident

Read the full story here: Here's all you need to know about Arbaaz Seth Merchantt, Aryan Khan's friend who has been arrested by NCB in drugs case Also Read - Aryan Khan's arrest in drug case: 5 times Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his elder son's career aspirations

Did an NCB officer click a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan after the arrest? Here's the truth about the viral picture

Ahead of the questioning, a picture of a man, claimed to be an officer, clicking a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan allegedly at the NCB custody had gone viral on the internet. Here's the truth behind it.

Read the full story here: Did an NCB officer click a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan after the arrest? Here's the truth about the viral picture

BREAKING: Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and others to remain in NCB custody till October 7

As per the latest update, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and his friends' NCB custody has been extended till Thursday.

Read the full story here: BREAKING: Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and others to remain in NCB custody till October 7

Raj Kundra pornography controversy: Bigg Boss 15's Shamita Shetty on facing heavy backlash and trolling for 'no fault' of hers

Before entering the Bigg Boss 15 house, Shamita Shetty spoke about the incessantly trolling that she suffered because of Raj Kundra's arrest in pornography related case.

Read the full story here: Raj Kundra pornography controversy: Bigg Boss 15's Shamita Shetty on facing heavy backlash and trolling for 'no fault' of hers

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah unhappy with making a web series on Heeramandi: 'This would be like a Pakistani director making a film about '

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali gets ready to reveal the untold stories of Lahore's red light district, Heera Mandi, Pakistani actress Ushna Shah is unhappy with the fact that an Indian director will be directing the web series on a historic province that belongs to her homeland.

Read the full story here: Pakistani actress Ushna Shah unhappy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali making a web series on Heeramandi: 'This would be like a Pakistani director making a film about Mahabharata'

Fans trend Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla after this video of Shinda Grewal and her goes viral from the sets of Honsla Rakh

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla is trending on social media due to this reason and fans will be left emotional once again

Read the full story here: Fans trend Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla after this video of Shinda Grewal and her goes viral from the sets of Honsla Rakh