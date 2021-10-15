It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From 's son to remain in the normal cell in Arthur Road jail till October 20 to announcing his big next with SS Rajamouli, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Aryan Khan Arrest: Preity Zinta rushes to Mannat to give moral support to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri

Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty's lawyer warns of slapping a defamation case on Sherlyn Chopra for calling press conference against them

In a statement issued by Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty through their lawyer, stated that they will take legal action against Sherlyn Chopra for the statements she will make against the couple. Also Read - Aryan Khan to stay in the normal ward of Arthur Road jail till October 20: His clothes, food, routine – a look at what lies ahead for the star kid

Aryan Khan to stay in the normal ward of Arthur Road jail till October 20: His clothes, food, routine – a look at what lies ahead for the star kid

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB officials in connection with the alleged seizure of drugs on October 2.

Fact Check: Was Aryan Khan really slapped twice in jail? Was Shah Rukh Khan schooled by NCB's Sameer Wankhede to do the same?

One malicious report claimed that Aryan Khan was slapped twice in jail by NCB's Sameer Wankhede while his dad Shah Rukh Khan was pampering his son on the phone.

's Gadar 2 to be announced soon? Director 's cryptic post raises excitement

This announcement will only ring true what Anil Sharma had revealed to BollywoodLife on14th June, a day prior to the 20th anniversary of his iconic all-time blockbuster

Aryan Khan Arrest: says fans of Shah Rukh Khan should thank NCB for making his son a SUPER DUPER STAR

Aryan Khan Arrest: Ram Gopal Varma says fans of Shah Rukh Khan should thank NCB as they have given Aryan Khan unprecedented hype via this arrest

Mahesh Babu CONFIRMS his next big project is with SS Rajamouli; also spills the beans on his Bollywood entry

Mahesh Babu has made a big announcement about his upcoming mega project with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli who is known delivering mammoth hits.

