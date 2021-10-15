It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to remain in the normal cell in Arthur Road jail till October 20 to Mahesh Babu announcing his big next with SS Rajamouli, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Aryan Khan Arrest: Preity Zinta rushes to Mannat to give moral support to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri
Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty's lawyer warns of slapping a defamation case on Sherlyn Chopra for calling press conference against them
In a statement issued by Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty through their lawyer, stated that they will take legal action against Sherlyn Chopra for the statements she will make against the couple. Also Read - Aryan Khan to stay in the normal ward of Arthur Road jail till October 20: His clothes, food, routine – a look at what lies ahead for the star kid
Aryan Khan to stay in the normal ward of Arthur Road jail till October 20: His clothes, food, routine – a look at what lies ahead for the star kid
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB officials in connection with the alleged seizure of drugs on October 2.
Fact Check: Was Aryan Khan really slapped twice in jail? Was Shah Rukh Khan schooled by NCB's Sameer Wankhede to do the same?
One malicious report claimed that Aryan Khan was slapped twice in jail by NCB's Sameer Wankhede while his dad Shah Rukh Khan was pampering his son on the phone.
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 to be announced soon? Director Anil Sharma's cryptic post raises excitement
This announcement will only ring true what Anil Sharma had revealed to BollywoodLife on14th June, a day prior to the 20th anniversary of his iconic all-time blockbuster
Aryan Khan Arrest: Ram Gopal Varma says fans of Shah Rukh Khan should thank NCB for making his son a SUPER DUPER STAR
Aryan Khan Arrest: Ram Gopal Varma says fans of Shah Rukh Khan should thank NCB as they have given Aryan Khan unprecedented hype via this arrest
Mahesh Babu CONFIRMS his next big project is with SS Rajamouli; also spills the beans on his Bollywood entry
Mahesh Babu has made a big announcement about his upcoming mega project with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli who is known delivering mammoth hits.
