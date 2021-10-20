It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From 's arrest affecting 's Pathan and 's Tiger 3 shoot to and Raj Kundra slapping Sherlyn Chopra with Rs 50 crore defamation case, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Aryan Khan drug case: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's elder son has worked in these 5 films?

'Not , but Kapil Dev is doing the biopic,' Netizens are fully convinced after Kapil borrows Ranveer's ponytail, lehenga, bird outfits and other quirky traits in his latest ad

From sporting Ranveer Singh's double ponytail to donning bird outfits, Kapil Dev left very little to the imagination. Also Read - Aryan Khan's arrest affects Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and Salman Khan's Tiger 3? Here's what we know

Read the full story here: 'Not Ranveer Singh, but Kapil Dev is doing the biopic,' Netizens are fully convinced after Kapil borrows Ranveer's ponytail, lehenga, bird outfits and other quirky traits in his latest ad Also Read - Aryan Khan Arrest: Gauri Khan's praying day and night for son's release; orders cooks that no sweets will be made till Aryan is back home

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra slap Rs 50 crore defamation case on Sherlyn Chopra; issue official statement

Recently Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have taken strict action against Sherlyn Chopra.

Read the full story here: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra slap Rs 50 crore defamation case on Sherlyn Chopra; issue official statement

Aryan Khan's arrest affects Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and Salman Khan's Tiger 3? Here's what we know

It seems the arrest of Aryan Khan has led to the postponement of the schedules of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathan and Salman Khan's Tiger 3

Read the full story here: Aryan Khan's arrest affects Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and Salman Khan's Tiger 3? Here's what we know

Sidharth Shukla makes a special appearance in A Day In The Life Of Madhuri Dixit-Nene video as she shares a glimpse of her busy schedule

The video showcases a depiction of the iconic 'Aur Paas' scene from Dil Toh Paagal Hai wherein Sidharth Shukla turns Rahul and Madhuri Dixit-Nene enacts her character Pooja on Dance Deewane 3 set.

Read the full story here: Sidharth Shukla makes a special appearance in A Day In The Life Of Madhuri Dixit-Nene video as she shares a glimpse of her busy schedule

Bigg Boss 15: After being scolded by Salman Khan for her unruly behaviour, Afsana Khan's fiancee argues and Vishal Kotian instigated her

Afsana Khan made Salman Khan angry and he questioned her about her rude behaviour with fellow Bigg Boss 15 contestants. However, Afsana's fiancee Saajz (Sajan Sharma) has defended her saying that Shamita and Vishal instigated her.

Read the full story here: Bigg Boss 15: After being scolded by Salman Khan for her unruly behaviour, Afsana Khan's fiancee argues Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian instigated her