It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From Mumbai court rejecting 's bail in drugs case to refusing to reschedule shoot for claiming that's his personal problem, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Sooryavanshi song Aila Re Aillaa: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn all set to unleash the biggest party anthem of the year - watch teaser

Aryan Khan drug case: Ajay Devgn refuses to reschedule ad shoot with Shah Rukh Khan? Claims that's 'SRK's personal problem'?

It's now being reported that Ajay Devgn was probably none too pleased about the reshuffling of dates, and is said to have refused to reschedule his dates to adjust for Shah Rukh Khan during the latter's predicament Also Read - Aryan Khan drug case: Ajay Devgn refuses to reschedule ad shoot with Shah Rukh Khan? Claims that's 'SRK's personal problem'?

Read the full story here: Aryan Khan drug case: Ajay Devgn refuses to reschedule ad shoot with Shah Rukh Khan? Claims that's 'SRK's personal problem'? Also Read - Sooryavanshi: Inside scoop on Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh's entry and roles in the Akshay Kumar starrer [EXCLUSIVE]

Aryan Khan 'taken aback' as his bail gets rejected; 'illicit drug activities', WhatsApp chats and more that went against the star kid

Shah Rukh Khan and 's son Aryan Khan who is in Arthur Road Jail was expecting bail today.

Read the full story here: Aryan Khan 'taken aback' as his bail gets rejected; 'illicit drug activities', WhatsApp chats and more that went against the star kid

Virat Kohli, , Vamika go on a lunch date but it is the little one's cute ponytails that everyone is obsessing over – view pic

Vamika is looking adorable. Even on Monday, Anushka Sharma had shared a pic of the super adorable reunion of Virat Kohli and his baby daughter.

Read the full story here: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Vamika go on a lunch date but it is the little one's cute ponytails that everyone is obsessing over – view pic

Habit – A SidNaaz song: A teary-eyed Shehnaaz Gill BADLY misses Sidharth Shukla as she RECALLS the time they were together

Habit - A SidNaaz song features the footages from the last time Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shot together earlier this year. The behind the scenes are overlayed by Shehnaaz crooning the song in an open mic. She is often seen getting teary-eyed as she misses Sidharth while recalling the time they were together.

Read the full story here: Habit – A SidNaaz song: A teary-eyed Shehnaaz Gill BADLY misses Sidharth Shukla as she RECALLS the time they were together

Netizens call a 'druggie' after she gets papped with a handbag at the Mumbai airport – watch video

Deepika Padukone was recently papped at the Mumbai airport carrying a handbag and people went crazy for no reason whatsoever.

Read the full story here: Netizens call Deepika Padukone a 'druggie' after she gets papped with a handbag at the Mumbai airport – watch video