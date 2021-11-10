Trending Entertainment News Today: Aryan Khan's imposter says 'they trapped me'; Man arrested for giving rape threats to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika and more

From a Facebook imposter of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan claiming sharing personal pictures and saying 'they trapped me' to the Hyderabad man getting arrested for giving rape threats to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.