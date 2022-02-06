The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From Asha Bhosle sharing an update on Lata Mangeshkar's deteriorating health condition after being put on ventilator again to Raj Kundra taking a dig at Bollywood by calling Rakhi Sawant the only real person in the industry, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar health update: Shraddha Kapoor looks tensed as she arrives at Breach Candy hospital – watch video
Lata Mangeshkar health update: Asha Bhosle meets sister and her doctor; informs singer ‘is stable'
Lata Mangeshkar's health condition deteriorated again on Saturday, February 5 prompting the doctors to put her back on ventilator support after 10 days. Read the full story here. Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar health update: Asha Bhosle meets sister and her doctor; informs singer ‘is stable'
Raj Kundra takes a dig at Bollywood over porn films case? Shilpa Shetty's husband calls Rakhi Sawant ‘the only real person in the industry' – watch video
As Rakhi Sawant called Raj Kundra 'her brother forever,' Shilpa Shetty's husband took a dig at Bollywood saying, "This is the only real person in Bollywood who has stood up for what's right," with reference to his porn films case. Read the full story here. Also Read - Raj Kundra takes a dig at Bollywood over porn films case? Shilpa Shetty's husband calls Rakhi Sawant ‘the only real person in the industry' – watch video
Ayushmann Khurrana reacts as fan tattoos lyrics of his song ‘Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho’ on her arm
Ayushmann Khurrana has been phenomenal in choosing the right films and has been great in them. Now, a fan took to Twitter to share a tattoo on her arm with the lyrics of his song 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho'. Read the full story here.
Abhishek Bachchan birthday: Niece Navya Naveli Nanda has the best wish for uncle; 'Here's to being your date forever'
While Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and other Bollywood celebrities have been pouring in best wishes for Abhishek Bachchan, it was Navya Naveli Nanda's special birthday wish that turned out to be the best one. Read the full story here.
EXCLUSIVE: Avantika Dassani opens up on upcoming psychological Thriller 'Mithya' and how she faced camera for the first time, Watch
In an excusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Avantika opened up about Mithya and her character in the series. Watch her exclusive interview to know what more she revealed. Read the full story here.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.