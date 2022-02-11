The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From Asim Riaz getting to play 's younger brother in an upcoming film to revealing about getting suicidal thoughts, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Deepika Padukone has RRR actor Jr NTR and Pushpa star Allu Arjun on her mind; here's what the Gehraiyaan star has on her wish list

It looks like Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is also drawn to the south film industry. And RRR actor Jr NTR and Pushpa star Allu Arjun happen to be her top choices. Read the full story here.

says Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa is similar to his masala movies from 90s: 'That is why people like it'

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty feels that Allu Arjun's Pushpa is similar to his masala films in the 80s and 90s and that's why so many people liked it. Read the full story here.

REVEALS the dark side of the industry, says ‘Every movie star lives a mysterious life’

'Kitne ajeeb rishte hai yaha pe,' this song from Konkana Sen Sharma's Page 3 instantly runs in your mind the moment you see 's The Fame Game trailer that will be soon released on Netflix. Read the full story here.

Mrunal Thakur REVEALS getting suicidal thoughts; 'I often felt like jumping off the train'

Mrunal Thakur is taking one step at a time as she is steeping towards success. But wan her journey easy. NO! It was damn HARD! In her latest interview, Mrunal spoke about the lowest phase of life and even revealed getting suicidal thoughts. Read the full story here.

Asim Riaz to play Salman Khan’s younger brother in THIS film? Here’s what we know

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz has reportedly bagged a prominent role in Salman Khan's film. yes! Asim has often expressed his LOVE and admiration for the superstar and even Salman was very fond of him in Bigg Boss season 13 and ever since then, they share a cordial relationship. Read the full story here.