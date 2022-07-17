The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From Bollywood astrologers predicting if there will be any adverse effects of Sushmita Sen's relationship with tainted Lalit Modi to Katrina Kaif taking two years sabbatical to focus on her baby with Vicky Kaushal, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Bikini-clad Katrina Kaif gives a glimpse of her birthday celebration; Vicky Kaushal has a loving note for her [View Pics]

Katrina Kaif gives a glimpse of her birthday celebration; Vicky Kaushal has a loving note for her

Katrina Kaif is currently celebrating her 39th birthday in Maldives with her husband Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal and friends Ileana D'Cruz, Mini Mathur, Angira Dhar and her husand Anand Tiwari among others. Check out full story here. Also Read - Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and more Bollywood actors who the Tiger 3 siren has shared her hottest onscreen kisses with

Rashmika Mandanna defies an 'uncomfortable' dress to pose with the paps

As Rashmika Mandanna posed with the paparazzi, she was seen trying to cover up her legs as she sat on the couch. Instead of being praised, netizens ended up feeling sorry for the Pushpa actress for being visibly uncomfortable in her short dress. Check out full story here. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna defies an 'uncomfortable' dress to pose with the paps, netizens end up feeling sorry for the Pushpa actress

Astrologer predicts Katrina Kaif will take 2 years sabbatical to focus on her baby

Amid Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal pregnancy rumours, Bollywood astrologer Sanjay B Jumaani has predicted that Katrina is likely to welcome her first child with Vicky in 2023. He also said that the Tiger 3 actress will take two years sabbatical to look after her baby. Check out full story here.

Will Sushmita Sen's relationship with 'tainted' former IPL honcho Lalit Modi affect her professionally? [Exclusive]

Will Sushmita Sen's relationship with Lalit K Modi affect her career in an adverse manner? This is what a celeb astrologer feels. Check out full story here.

Rhea Chakraborty shares cryptic post after being accused by Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister

Rhea Chakraborty's cryptic post on Instagram has grabbed everyone's attention. Recently, in an interview, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister accused the actress of a lot of things. Check out full story here.

'Wink Girl' Priya Prakash Varrier shares steamy bedroom pictures wearing a red hot top with plunging neckline

Remember Priya Prakash Varrier? The girl from Thrissur whose wink in her short video clip from her Malayalam debut film Oru Adaar Love made her an overnight Internet sensation, is back with her new red hot avatar. Check out full story here.