It is time to take a quick recap of all the big updates from the world of showbiz. One of the biggest updates of the day remains to be Athiya Shetty's wedding to cricketer KL Rahul. Their candid wedding pictures went viral on social media. TV is all about Bigg Boss 16. In a new promo, it showed MC Stan getting pissed at Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Shah Rukh Khan trended on social media as he asked fans to not indulge in piracy for his upcoming film Pathaan. Here are all the updates in detail. Also Read - Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul wedding: Kartik Aaryan, Virat Kohli, Kriti Sanon and more Bollywood celebs send in their best wishes to the newlyweds

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty get hitched

Star couple Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot with each other at 's Khandala farmhouse. Post the wedding, they shared pictures on social media. Virat Kohli, , and many others sent their best wishes to the couple. Also Read - Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor: First official wedding pictures of Bollywood couples that took our breath away [VIEW HERE]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer released

and 's upcoming film is Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The trailer of the film was released today. It received a thumbs up from the audience. Also Read - Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Couple makes first public appearance as Mr and Mrs; look the happiest as they pose for shutterbugs [VIEW PICS]

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan gets furious with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

In Bigg Boss 16, it seems cracks are developing in mandali as finale inches close. Today, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia tried to have conversation with Shiv Thakare alone. She asked him to move out of mandali to talk and that left MC Stan pissed. He questions her friendship.

Check out Bigg Boss 16 promo below:

Pathaan: request fans to not indulge in piracy

Ahead of the release of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan and team urged everyone to not indulge in piracy and rather watch the film in theatres. Pathaan currently is doing tremendously well at the box office in advance booking.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's post below:

As #Pathaan fights for India, you too can be a soldier for our film industry to fight piracy! Watch #Pathaan from 25th Jan worldwide ONLY in theatres & say NO to PIRACY! The power is in your hands. Notify us at reportpiracy@yashrajfilms.com pic.twitter.com/miKJc0CtRC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 23, 2023

sets the internet soaring with his latest pics

On social media, Kylie Jenner set the internet on fire with her latest pictures. The diva slipped into a gorgeous black tube dress with faux art lion creation on it.

kylie jenner wearing a faux art head lion creation at schiaparelli pic.twitter.com/xrfciJbtcv — fan account (@badestoutfit) January 23, 2023

Fahmaan Khan's fans impressed with his directorial venture

For the second time, Imlie star Fahmaan Khan donned the hat of a director for music video called Yaad Na Aana. Fans are super impressed with it already.

Seems like Fahmaan levelled up as a director already. Can't wait to watch the full MV.#FahmaanKhan#TabishPasha #YaadNaAana https://t.co/XId8qweE0z — mincemeat (@_mincemeat_) January 23, 2023

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates.