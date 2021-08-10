Trending Entertainment News Today – Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS Saif Ali Khan's reaction when she lost her sex-drive during second pregnancy, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 to start airing from this date and more

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , Saif Ali Khan, , Kaun Banega Crorepati, , , , and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - From Salman Khan not being Bajrangi Bhaijaan's first choice to when Deepika Padukone was upset with Amitabh Bachchan? – Bollywood’s best kept secrets that will make you go hawww

Netizens brutally troll Taimur, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan as reports of the couple naming their second child Jehangir and not Jeh

is trending on Twitter handle and it's not what you think. The toddler and first-born of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan is getting trolled by netizens. And it's for the most bizarre reasons. We know Kareena and Saif welcomed a baby boy this year. A couple of weeks ago it was reported that Kareena and Saif have named their second child Jeh. Netizens had been wondering, back then, whether Jeh's real name is Jehangir or Jehlaluddin. And now, reports claim that Bebo addressed Jeh as Jehangir in the book, in the caption of one of the images of her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. And people are trolling Taimur Ali Khan again alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 to start airing from this date

Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return with its 13th season. The show, which will be hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, will start airing from August 23.

Rumoured lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted at private screening of Sidharth Malhotra and 's Shershaah – watch video

A lot has been said and written about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rumoured relationship. The two have been seen together on several occassions, be it The Bachchan's Diwali party or visiting each other's houses. While their fans are already convinced that the two are dating, both Katrina and Vicky have remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

Shocking! Late Anupam Shyam's brother CLAIMS Aamir Khan had assured a dialysis centre in Pratapgarh but stopped picking their calls later

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam, who was more recently known for his role of Thakur Sajjan Singh in the show Mann Ki Pratigya 2, died due to multiple organ failure late on Sunday night at the age of 63. The actor wasn't keeping well from the last few years and was also on dialysis. And now the actor's brother Anurag Shyam has claimed that Aamir Khan had given them an assurance that he will arrange a dialysis centre for Anupam in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. However, the superstar had stopped picking their calls after a few months.

Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS Saif Ali Khan's reaction when she lost her sex-drive while she was pregnant with Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with a baby boy on February 21 this year. The couple named their second son, Jeh Ali Khan. They have so far avoided sharing anything about the newborn in public, especially his photographs. They had welcomed their first child, son Taimur, in December 2016. She launched her book Pregnancy Bible digitally with as the moderator. During the virtual launch, Kareena opened up about her struggles, losing sex-drive while she pregnant with Jeh and how her husband Saif used to react to it.

