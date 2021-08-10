Trending Entertainment News Today – Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS Saif Ali Khan's reaction when she lost her sex-drive during second pregnancy, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 to start airing from this date and more

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.