Trending Entertainment News Today – BTS' Jungkook breaks ARMY's hearts, Imlie actress Mayuri Deshmukh pens a heartfelt poem for late husband Aashutosh Bhakre and more

BTS' Jungkook breaks ARMY's hearts as he gives major update about his song 'Decalcomania'

BTS Jungkook’s ‘Decalcomania’ has always remained one of the most talked-about solo tracks that ARMY has been eagerly waiting for. Well, recently, in BTS’ zoom meeting with ARMY, the fandom got a major update about the song. The Grammy-nominated South Korean vocalist Jungkook first released a short 1 minute 18 seconds version of the song on his 22nd birthday. Also Read - Jee Le Zaraa, Takht, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, RRR and more: Alia Bhatt is set to become the pan-India queen with these upcoming biggies

Prakash Raj shares an update on his injury

ctor Prakash Raj, who was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after sustaining an injury, said on Wednesday that his health is better and he will be back in action soon. Posting a picture from his hospital bed, the actor wrote, "The devil is back... successful surgery... thank you dear friend Dr #guruvareddy and thank you all for your love n prayers.. back in action soon."

Imlie actress Mayuri Deshmukh pens a heartfelt poem for late husband Aashutosh Bhakre on his birth anniversary and it will leave you teary-eyed

Popular Marathi actress, Mayuri Deshmukh, who is currently garnering praises for her portrayal in Imlie, has penned a heartfelt poem on her late husband Aashutosh Bhakre's birth anniversary. Sharing the video of their adorable moments together, Mayuri wrote, "I'd write poems for near and dear, Then why not yet for you you'd wonder ??? It would be your 61st birthday gift I'd tell you, So cluelessly optimistic that life was painting a different hue. Anyway here it is, was long due .. "

Alia Bhatt sends fans into frenzy after she hints at a possible collaboration with K-Pop superband BTS – view tweet

By now, fans must have already figured out that Alia Bhatt is a fan of K-Pop superband BTS. Their recently released single Butter has already found its place on her playlist. But this time around, Alia has sent her fans into frenzy with her Wednesday tweet that hints at a possible collaboration with the Bangton Boys.

Jeh or Jehangir Ali Khan: Swara Bhasker calls all those with a problem with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son's name 'donkeys'

and Saif Ali Khan once again became a topic of discussion due to the name of their son. It got reported that the couple has named their second son Jehangir Ali Khan. It was after a few reports suggested that Kareena in her book referred her second son as Jehangir. However, later it was cleared that Kareena did not refer to her son as Jehangir and on an Insta live she cleared the air saying her son's name is Jeh Ali Khan. However, social media was abuzz discussing the couple and their son's name. Now, Swara has shared her views on the same.

