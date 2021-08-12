Trending Entertainment News Today – After Pawandeep Rajan, now Arunita Kanjilal OPENS UP about their relationship, Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks her silence on incessant trolling of her children Taimur and Jeh's names

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, , Sidharth Malhotra, , Archana Puran Singh, Sumona Chakravarty, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh breaks her silence on Sumona Chakravarty’s absence in the new season

Hospital staff breaks protocol and dance to BTS' Dynamite for diehard fan

BTS fans are truly one of a kind. They call themselves ARMY, they believe to belong to one community regardless where they're situated across the globe and they keep finding new way to prove it. Most recently, a diehard fan of BTS, Genesis, was undergoing a heart transplant at Children's Hospital LA, and some members of her care team among the hospital staff, who came to know about her love for the K-pop band, turned out to be a part of ARMY themselves. So, what did they do? Well, band together like ARMY always does to make her day.

Kiara Advani poses with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra’s mother at the screening of Shershaah

At a screening of Shershaah, Kiara Advani was seen posing with Sidharth Malhotra’s mother. Both seemed happy to pose inside the auditorium.

Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks her silence on incessant trolling of her children Taimur and Jeh's names

After , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's second child Jeh Ali Khan, who is barely a few months old, has been facing incessant trolling over his name. In fact, veteran actor too had referred to the couple's newborn son as Jeh. But when reports started making the rounds that Jeh is a short form for Jehangir, the little one got dragged into the unprecedented Twitter troll attack. When Taimur was born in 2014, he too was greeted with negativity. Kareena, who has embraced motherhood for the second time, is currently upset with the negative comments being hurled at her two children.

The Show: Archana Puran Singh breaks her silence on Sumona Chakravarty’s absence in the new season

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return after a break. It’s one of the most popular shows the promos are already out. However, actress was found missing from promos that featured Kapil Sharma, , Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, , Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda. It led to speculations about her participation in the new season.

Indian Idol 12: After Pawandeep Rajan, now Arunita Kanjilal OPENS UP about their relationship – deets inside

Arunita Kanjilal has undeniably been one of the finest contestants on Indian Idol 12. She is now among the top 6 finalists and had already earned several singing offers during her stint on the singing reality show. Apart from her singing skills, Arunita has also been in the news of her alleged romantic relationship with her co-contestant Pawandeep Rajan. While some fans have enjoyed their chemistry on stage, some fans have been slamming the makers for exploting their friendship to boost the show's TRPs. And now just a couple of days ahead of Indian Idol 12 grand finale, Arunita has finally opened up about the kind of equation she shares with Pawandeep.

