Trending Entertainment News Today – Boycott Radhika Apte trends on Twitter, Abhishek Bachchan sells off his posh Worli apartment of this whopping amount?

It's that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. Radhika Apte, Abhishek Bachchan, Raj Kundra, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Cameron Diaz, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today's newsmakers.

ICYMI: Here's why Boycott Radhika Apte was trending on Twitter

Radhika Apte is trending on Twitter. The actress is known to take up slightly eccentric and artsy films. She has been experimenting with the characters, films and mediums. However, today, Radhika Apte is trending on Twitter, not for a film or new project but for one of the most bizarre reasons. Netizens are slamming Radhika for promoting obscene content. Given her body of work, they have decided to boycott her films altogether. Now, this is also somehow linked to the Raj Kundra case. Yes, some Twitter users have slammed Radhika and also other Bollywood celebrities for keeping mum on his arrest and the alleged pornography content creation. They are of opinion that the celebrities only take to social media when talking about injustice and hurting religious sentiments. But just 'Boycott Radhika Apte' is trending on Twitter because of her films like Parched, Hunterr to name a few. They have slammed Radhika saying that she is 'working against our Indian culture.' Check out the tweets of the Twitter users here:

Cameron Diaz says she quit acting to make life manageable

Former actress Cameron Diaz, who has not appeared in a feature film since the 2014 film 'Annie', has revealed that she quit acting in order to make all parts of her life more manageable. Asked by Kevin Hart on his talk show 'Hart to Heart' what had motivated her to quit, the 48-year-old actress said: "When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, (other parts of you have) to sort of be handed off to other people."

Abhishek Bachchan sells off his posh Worli apartment of this whopping amount? – deets inside

Abhishek Bachchan has sold one of his posh properties in Mumbai, according to a report in Money Control. The apartment has been sold for a whopping Rs. 45.75 crore, if we go by the report. Abhishek had purchased the apartment back in 2014 for Rs 41.14 crore. The area of the apartment is 7,527 sq ft and is located on the 37th floor of the Oberoi 360 West project in Worli. Abhishek hasn’t spoken anything about the deal yet.

Indian Idol 12 winner: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal to jointly lift the trophy?

If there are any Indian Idol 12 contestants who have constantly been in the limelight, it would undoubtedly be Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. Be it for their singing skills or fake love angle, audience have loved them immensely. Both Arunita and Pawandeep or AruDeep as they are fondly called by the fans who ship them, are very excited about the Indian Idol 12 grand finale, which will be the 12-hour-long episode on August 15.

BTS' RM reveals he is envious of Jin

BTS member RM, who was recently interacting with ARMY, was asked by a fan what he did during the, to which he replied that he worked on shoulders today at the gym. He later said, "I envy/ am jealous of Jin." For the unversed, Jin has broad shoulders for which he receives praises from fans as well as band members.

(With inputs from IANS)