Trending Entertainment News Today – Shraddha Kapoor consoles a crying fan at the airport, Russell Crowe and Kangana Ranaut to come together for a film and more

Bollywood and Hollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Jeh Ali Khan, Russell Crowe, Kangana Ranaut, RM are part of our entertainment news today. So, let's meet these newsmakers...