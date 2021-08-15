Trending Entertainment News Today – Salman Khan to star in a comedy film, Pawan Kalyan's massy avatar in Bheemla Nayak and more

Pawan Kalyan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, BTS, Lee Hyun, Rana Daggubati, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan and others are our part of our entertainment news today. So, let's meet them...