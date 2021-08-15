Trending Entertainment News Today – Salman Khan to star in a comedy film, Pawan Kalyan's massy avatar in Bheemla Nayak and more

As we are celebrating our 75th Independence Day of the country, let's run through the newsmakers of the day, who garnered limelight for their professional and personal work. , , , BTS, Lee Hyun, , Malaika Arora, and others are our part of our entertainment news today. So, let's meet them... Also Read - Bheemla Nayak: Pawan Kalyan's massy avatar will make your wait for Sankranthi 2022 harder — watch video

Salman Khan to star in a comedy film

The megastar of Bollywood, Salman Khan, who is known for action-packed entertainers, has also impressed us with his comic timing in films like , Biwi No. 1, , Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, , Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Ready and others. While there were reports that Salman Khan has come on board for the remake of Thalapathy Vijay and 's Master, it is now said that the actor has dropped this plan and is collaborating again with director after No Entry and Ready.

Pawan Kalyan's massy avatar in Bheemla Nayak

Telugu superstars Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati will soon be seen in the movie, Bheemla Nayak. On the occasion of Independence Day, the makers gave a surprise to fans as they announced the title of the movie, and also shared a first glimpse. The film also stars actor Rana Daggubati in a pivotal role. In the video, we can see Bheem (Pawan Kalyan) dressed in a black shirt and grey lungi. He is seen challenging his rival Danny aka Daniel Shankar in his style. Fans are going gaga as Pawan Kalyan looks sensational.

Lee Hyun REVEALS which BTS member he believes is the 'most handsome'

Popular south-Korean singer, Lee Hyun has expressed his liking for Bangtan Boys several times. In fact, we also the band and Lee standing for each other on many occasions and praising their compositions. The singer recently appeared on an episode of Back Psychorus on YouTube with Yang Sechan and Hwang Jeseong, who are known as their alter egos Hwangtae and Yang Miri. During the interview, the singer spoke about his songs and BTS. When asked about that which member of BTS he is closest to, Lee said that he is closed to everyone but Jin is closest, as he asserted, "We are close because I’ve seen them since they were trainees. Well, Jin is the oldest, so he’s the closest."

Malaika Arora's mom Joyce has only love for former son-in-law Arbaaz Khan

After a long time, Malaika Arora was seen with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The two enjoyed lunch at one of Bandra's popular eateries along with their son, Arhaan. Her mom, Joyce and sister, Amrita also joined them for lunch. It is evident that the bond between Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's family is very good. We can see Joyce giving a kiss to her former son-in-law Arbaaz Khan as he leaves in a separate car.

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on losing her sex drive during her second pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor Khan has to be credited for breaking the stereotypes around pregnant actresses. While many did not step out much in public when they were expecting, Kareena Kapoor Khan slayed it when she was pregnant with Taimur. India was under lockdown when she was expecting her second son. The actress has taken a step ahead and discussed how a woman's sex drive is affected during her pregnancy.

