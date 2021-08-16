Trending Entertainment News Today – Indian Idol 12's Shanmukhapriya's weird facial expressions spark a meme fest; 'Sonam Kapoor is definitely pregnant' claim fans

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , BTS, , , Jr NTR, , Shanmukhapriya, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - BTS' RM aka Kim Namjoon's Mattel Doll version has dimples that are as cute as a button – view pics

Monday Memes: Indian Idol 12's Shanmukhapriya's weird facial expressions while performing in the grand finale spark a meme fest on Twitter

While Pawandeep Rajan lifted the winner's trophy of Indian Idol 12, Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble grabbed the second and third position. These singers garnered praises from fans, on the other hand, Shanumkhapriya, who came at the sixth place grabbed the audience's attention for her weird facial expression while performing in the finale. As a result of this we saw a barrage of memes was unleashed on social media and we have shortlisted some of them for our 'Monday Memes' section... Also Read - BTS: Demand for 'Actor Jin' rises on Twitter, a fanmade TEASER takes ARMY by storm – must-watch video

Jr NTR to host Telugu edition of KBC; Ram Charan in opening show

Jr NTR, the multi-award-winning actor-TV host grandson of the late cine idol and one-time chief minster of Andhra Pradesh, N.T. Rama Rao, is all set to host the Telugu edition of the popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Actor Ram Charan, who is going to be the first guest on the show.

BTS' RM reveals who is the best and worst dancer amongst Jin, Jimin, V, J-Hope, Jungkook and Suga

The K-Pop superband BTS made their smashing debut in 2013. Christened BTS, or the Bangtan Sonyeondan, they are a septet comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The band is also known as the Bangtan Boys. They have a following of over 30 million on Twitter and 44 million on Instagram. They have smashed their own record with their latest track Butter, which has been holding the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since its release.

Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif headed to THESE exotic locations to shoot key scenes of their spy action thriller?

This is great news for all Tiger 3 fans. According to reports, Salman Khan Katrina Kaif are heading to Russia on August 18 to shoot the international leg of the spy thriller Tiger 3, which was put on hold due to the pandemic. The 45-day gruelling schedule is filled with action sequences, and will see Salman and Katrina shoot in at least 5 international destinations including Austria and Turkey.

'Sonam Kapoor is definitely pregnant' claim fans as her pics and videos from sister ’s wedding emerge

Sonam Kapoor’s younger sister Rhea Kapoor got married to her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani. The wedding took place at her father ’s bungalow in Juhu and was attended by close friends and family members. A video of Sonam and her husband Karan Bhoolani has emerged in which they are seen posing for the paps. Sonam looked elegant as ever in a pastel green Anarkali suit. However, fans also felt she is pregnant as she seemed to have a small baby bump. 'Sonam Kapoor is definitely pregnant,' claimed a user while other started speculating. Have a look at some of the reactions below.

