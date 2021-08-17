It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , KRK, , , , , Sanya Malhotra, Nayanthara, , , and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Abhay Deol opens up about Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye sequels [Exclusive]

Deepika Padukone gets trolled for ‘auctioning’ the top she wore at Jiah Khan's funeral

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has always been in news but this time, she has grabbed attention on social media for a shocking reason. We all know, that Deepika sells her clothes to support The Live Love Laugh Foundation and her collection has couture and non-couture pieces worn by her. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and other stars who publicly confessed their regret of doing THESE films

Abhay Deol on stereotyping: In American cinema Indian men are shown as nerds, women as exotic

Actor Abhay Deol says showcasing Indian men as nerds and women as 'exotic' is one of the stereotypes American mainstream cinema should stop, as there are more to explore. Abhay told IANS: " I think stereotyping people is a reality whether it is in Bollywood or Hollywood. Even in our cinema, we stereotype few communities. But if we look at mainstream American cinema and television, I would say, we Indians are shown in two extremes. On-screen, Indian men are usually shown as nerds and Indian women are shown as exotic, attractive and beautiful. This kind of stereotyping puts a community in a pigeonhole which I do not like. Having said that I do not want to look at the past anymore because we are changing the conversation with better roles, better representation and better storytelling. I see no reason on holding on to the past and sulk about it, we are storytellers, we rather should change it."

It's official! Shah Rukh Khan's Pan-India film with Atlee to feature Sanya Malhotra and Nayanthara

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for his next with that stars Deepika Padukone in the lead. And while we await the deets about the same, here's an interesting development on the long-delayed SRK film with South filmmaker Atlee Kumar. There had been several reports stating that Shah Rukh Khan would be collaborating on a project soon. However, for two years the project was delayed and now, no longer. As soon as the actor wraps his spy-thriller with Siddharth Anand, Shah Rukh Khan will begin shooting for Atlee's film. Yes, you read that right!

Kangana Ranaut is dating a Muslim man from Egypt! KRK makes big exposè, shares proof

Kamaal R Khan is known for his strong and controversial statements. He has been sharing videos in which he has been talking about films, actors and he has also been predicting the future for Bollywood stars. And now, he has attacked Bollywood's, Queen Kangana Ranaut. In a now-deleted tweet, Kamaal R Khan said that Kangana is dating an Egyptian guy named Imran. It so happened that KRK had tweeted about Kangana's personal life late in the night but soon deleted it. However, he was not quick enough as some screenshots of the same are going viral. KRK had called it 'love Jihad' and had said that he did not expect the same from her. Check out the snapshot of the now-deleted tweet here:

Laal Singh Chaddha actress Kareena Kapoor flaunts her no-makeup selfie from Maldives

Bollywood actress is currently holidaying in the Maldives. She recently gave a sneak peek to her fans into her no-makeup picture on Tuesday. Kareena shared a beautiful selfie from the beautiful island. In the picture, Bebo wore a black bikini top and left her tresses open. She looked sideways as she clicked this selfie. Kareena added a beach umbrella and 'beach bum' sticker to her picture. Kareena is enjoying her vacation to the fullest and her recent vacay pictures are proof of it.

