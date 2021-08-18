It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , , BTS, , , and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Bell Bottom movie review: Akshay Kumar's best since Baby and Airlift; a thriller set to go down as a Bollywood classic

BTS member Jin's elder brother Kim Seok-Jung changes his Insta profile name to Kim Butter Daddy making fans' heart melt

One of the happiest news for BTS ARMY in recent times is the fact that Jin is going to be an uncle soon. His elder brother, Kim Seok-Jung is expecting his first child. They have named the unborn kid as Kim Butter. Of late, they have been keeping friends updated on how the baby is growing by sharing sonography visuals. Now, he has changed the name of his Insta page from Kim Seok-Jung to KimButter_Daddy. This has warmed the hearts of fans. Earlier, we came to know that it was Jin who picked a name for the little one who is all set to arrive in this world. Seeing the change in bio and new visuals of the unborn kid, fans sent love to Butter and would-be parents. Also Read - Bell Bottom 2: Akshay Kumar's film to have a sequel? The superstar spills the beans [EXCLUSIVE]

It's official: Her name now is Yami Gautam Dhar

Yami Gautam has added her filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar's last name on all her social media accounts. The actress is now 'Yami Gautam Dhar' on Twitter and on Instagram. Yami married Aditya in June this year.

Bell Bottom 2: Akshay Kumar's film to have a sequel?

The producers of Bell Bottom, and his kids, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, held a special screening of the movie at Surat for the media, after which a con call was held to address the press contingent, with lead star Akshay Kumar also joining in all the way from London. Now, given how Bell Bottom ends, without revealing anything more to avoid spoilers, there's clear room for a sequel. So, with the thought needling us all through the post-screening press conference, BollywoodLife asked Akshay Kumar himself of the chances of a Bell Bottom 2 and if the makers and himself had set the movie up for it, considering the trajectory of the screenplay and especially the movie's finale.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal REALLY engaged? Here's the truth about their roka speculation

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have never confirmed their relationship status, but it seems that there is a lot of buzz with the reports of the rumoured couple's roka. Well, Katrina and Vicky have been spotted at various events together but have not made any comments about their relationship.

actress Sunita Shirole seeks financial aid; says, 'I regret not saving money for a rainy day'

Due to the pandemic, a lot of celebrities are suffering from financial crises. Now Bajarangi Bhaijaan actress Sunita Shirole has appealed for financial aid. The veteran actress has acted in several films and TV shows. Sunita is currently being helped by Nupur Alankar, who has given her shelter in her home. Sunita added that she regrets not saving for rainy days or buying a house. The actress wants to get back on her feet and work and be independent. However, since she is currently suffering from ailments, she is seeking financial help.

