Trending Entertainment News Today – Nikki Tamboli REACTS to fans trolling her for Sourabh Raaj Jain's unfair KKK 11 elimination; Tiger Shroff answers if he is a 'virgin'

Nikki Tamboli, Tiger Shroff, Salman Khan, Kajol, Sourabh Raaj Jain, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.