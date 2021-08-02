Trending Entertainment News Today – Nikki Tamboli REACTS to fans trolling her for Sourabh Raaj Jain's unfair KKK 11 elimination; Tiger Shroff answers if he is a 'virgin'

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news BTS, Nikki Tamboli, Tiger Shroff, , , Sourabh Raaj Jain, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 OTT: 5 Bollywood celebs we want to see in Karan Johar-hosted reality TV show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli REACTS to fans trolling her for Sourabh Raaj Jain's unfair elimination

Yesterday's episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has become the talk of the town. Sourabh Raaj Jain was eliminated from the stunt-based reality show. He was sent in the elimination stunt by . Sourabh was up against Mahekk Chahal and Anushka Sen. Mahekk was given a 5-minute penalty for not doing the stunt according to the rules. She was still faster than Sourabh. Post Sourabh's elimination from the show, the contestants including and felt it was unfair to take Sourabh's name as he never failed in any task. The netizens also showcased their anger on social media as they called his elimination wrong. A few contestants and even fans felt that instead of Sourabh, Arjun should have chosen Nikki Tamboli as she hasn't been a good performer. Also Read - Friendship Day 2021: From Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan to Priyanka Chopra-Kareena Kapoor – 7 Bollywood BFFs who turned foes and then became friends again

Read the full story here: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli REACTS to fans trolling her for Sourabh Raaj Jain's unfair elimination Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to reunite, Sherlyn Chopra accuses Raj Kundra of sexual assault, Aditya Roy Kapur in Thadam remake and more

Kajol shares a throwback pic to talk about managing weight

Kajol shared a throwback Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Kajol pic to talk about managing weight. Sharing it, she wrote: "When your brain says 'crunches' but your stomach auto-corrects it to 'peanut butter'.

’s message to India women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne is winning the internet – see post

Indian fans are overjoyed and they have every reason to be so. The Indian women’s hockey team made history on Monday as they defeated Australia 1-0 to enter the semis at Olympics. Gurjit Kaur’s goal from a penalty corner in the second quarter was the game-changer. While the Australians tried their best to score an equaliser, it was not enough as the Indian defense was impeccable.

Read the full story here: Shah Rukh Khan’s message to India women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne is winning the internet – see post

Tiger Shroff answers if he is a 'virgin'; gives a Salman Khan-style reply

Tiger Shroff made his entry in Bollywood with and there has been no looking back for him since then. The actor has managed to earn an ardent fan following who are his die-hard fans willing to do anything to keep the buzz around him going. However, he is not averse to social media trolling too. The actor has been often been a target of trolls who say mean and nasty things to him. In an tete-a-tete with on the show Pinch, Tiger Shroff spoke about how he deals with such trolls.

Read the full story here: Tiger Shroff answers if he is a 'virgin'; gives a Salman Khan-style reply

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sourabh Raaj Jain's wife Riddhima questions Mahabharat actor's unfair eliminations; conducts a poll on Instagram

In the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, we saw popular TV actor Sourabh Raaj Jain getting eliminated from the stunt-based reality show, which left fans surprised, shocked and disappointed. In the direct elimination round, we saw Arjun Bijlani, who won K-medal taking Sourabh's name and making him battle with Anushka Sen and Maheck Chahal in the task. Sourabh said, “Fear Fanda directly mile ya planning se, task complete karna hai” (You get Fear Fanda due to bad performance or by planning, one has to complete the task)."

Read the full story here: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sourabh Raaj Jain's wife Riddhima questions Mahabharat actor's unfair eliminations; conducts a poll on Instagram