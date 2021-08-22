It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , Raksha Bandhan, , , , , and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone steal hearts as they step out for lunch date with family – view pics

Shweta Singh shares unseen childhood picture with Sushant Singh Rajput on Raksha Bandhan

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh shared a priceless moment on her Instagram as she misses her brother on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan. She walked down the memory lane as she shared an adorable unseen childhood photo with the star. In the picture, we see little Sushant posing with his sister Shweta as she laughs her heart out. This cute picture speaks volumes about the inseparable bond that the two shared. In the picture, Sushant donned a striped red t-shirt paired with black pants and was seen holding his sister's hand. Also Read - Ranveer Singh and paps sing birthday song for the Cirkus actor's mother and it's the cutest thing on the internet today – watch video

Arshi Khan is scared for her engagement to Afghan cricketer

TV actress Arshi Khan says she was to get engaged to an Afghan cricketer who had been chosen by her father and she fears her family may have to call off the engagement because of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Sara Ali Khan is back with knock-knock series with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan aka Iggy Potter and it's too fun to miss – watch video

Today, in India, we celebrate Raksha Bandhan, wherein sisters tie Rakhi to their brothers and thank them for protecting them. It is a silent promise to be by one other's side to protect and also irritate them. Everyone seems to be in a celebratory mood, and Sara Ali Khan, too, is in a mood to annoy her little brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. She shared a video on her Instagram handle. It is yet another video from her knock-knock series with Ibrahim, whom she fondly calls, Iggy Potter. In the video, their banter goes as such: Sara says, "Knock-knock?" and Ibrahim asks, "Who's there? " She says, "Wooden shoe". He asks, "Wooden shoe, who?" Sara said, "Wouldn't you want to know?" and she starts laughing. But that's not the end of it. Again Sara says, "Knock-knock?" Ibrahim asks, "Who's there?" She replies, "Alex," Ibrahim plays along and asks, "Alex, who?" to which the actress says, "I'll explain when you open the door." After that, Ibrahim stop playing along and starts ignoring Sara and the video. To get his attention, she calls him Iggy Potter. It brings a smile to Ibrahim's face, but he asks her to shut up and stop the video. Sara asks the audience to DM her, praising the video to which a mortified Ibrahim says, "You are not posting this."

Ranveer Singh and paps sing birthday song for the Cirkus actor's mother and it's the cutest thing on the internet today – watch video

It is Ranveer Singh's mother, Anju Bhavnani's birthday today and the actor and his family dropped by at a local restaurant to celebrate the same. Along with Ranveer, we saw Deepika Padukone, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, Ritika Bhavnani, Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone as well. Being the doting son he is, Ranveer got his mother in front of the paparazzi and turned it evermore special by singing the birthday song for her. Deepika joined them as well. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor sang "Baar baar din ye aaye" and soon the paparazzi joined him. The way they all wished Ranveer's mother is the cutest.

Tiger 3: Salman Khan looks unrecognisable with brown hair, beard in Russia as he shoots for car chase sequence

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and have already begun shooting for their upcoming movie Tiger 3. The actors left for Russia to commence their shooting schedule. The two were snapped at the Mumbai airport just recently. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the most anticipated film Tiger 3.

