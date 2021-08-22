Trending Entertainment News Today – Shweta Singh shares unseen childhood picture with Sushant Singh Rajput on Raksha Bandhan, Salman Khan looks unrecognisable as he shoots for Tiger 3 and more

Sushant Singh Rajput, Raksha Bandhan, Sara Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.