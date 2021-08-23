It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , , , , , , , and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi NOT a part of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film? The actor drops a hint

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik calls and others who eliminated 'less competent'

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Rubina Dilaik turned out to be the winner of Bigg Boss 14. She fought hard through her journey and picked up the glittering trophy in the end. She entered the house along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. However, he got eliminated from the show not because of the less number of votes but connections who had entered the house chose him to be out of the show. During a mid-week eliminations, connections Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar Sanu and picked him to get evicted. Now, Rubina Dilaik has shared her biggest regret from her Bigg Boss 14 journey and it is related to this episode. Also Read - Before Chehre, here are the Top 7 thriller films starring Emraan Hashmi to watch today on OTT platform

The Kapil Sharma Show: Vaani Kapoor openly body-shamed on the show as hosts read out, 'Bhains Ka Doodh Piya Karo Bahut Kamzor Ho Gai Ho'

The Kapil Sharma Show started its new season this weekend. As we know, celebs are subjected to incessant trolling on social media, and some of it is quite despicable. A new segment by the team includes made up comments on a celeb's post and they have to react to it. The makers have christened it as 'Post Ka Postmortem'. They highlighted a fake comment that read as, "Bhains Ka Doodh Piya Karo Bahut Kamzor Ho Gai Ho." It translates into you should drink buffalo's milk you look so weak. Comedian hugged the actress on the show. She also poked fun at her saying, "Ek aur ki jagah hai." (There’s room for one more person). The actress was embarrassed on both occasions.

says her parents want to know what's written about her

Kiara Advani is an elated woman. The actress is getting appreciated for her performance in the recently released film, Shehshaah. She was having a conversation with actor and talk-show host for his digital show Pinch By Arbaaz Khan Season 2. The actress revealed that her parents want to know what’s written about her. She said, "My parents hashtag Kiara Advani every day, they want to know what is been written about me, what my fans are saying about me...they enjoy it. I tell my mom to ignore it, but she tells me that she wants to know what is being said about me.”

Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi NOT a part of Salman Khan and 's film? The actor drops a hint

There is a lot of buzz around Emraan Hashmi being a part of Tiger 3. According to reports, he will be seen playing the lead antagonist in the action film which also stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. But now, the actor has said that he has officially not said anything about being a part of the film. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor was asked about his opening scene in the film apparently costing Rs. 10 crore. He said, “I've never come forward and said I am doing all those things. I’ve been telling everyone that I’m not doing that film. I don’t know why people are assuming things.” The actor added that he has not given a single quote about doing the film.

Thalaivii: Inspired by Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut locks theatrical release date for her biopic

The Akshay Kumar starrer film Bell Bottom was released in theatres last week. It seems Kangana Ranaut has taken inspiration from the actor by locking the release date of her upcoming film, Thalaivi, the biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha. The film is all set to release in theatres on September 10. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on June 26, 2020, but was delayed multiple times due to the second wave of COVID-19.

