Trending Entertainment News Today – Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi to miss big box office opening in Maharashtra by just a few days; Mouni Roy gets trolled after wardrobe malfunction and more

Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy, Shilpa Shetty, Rakhi Sawant, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.