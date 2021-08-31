It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , , , , , , and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - From Amitabh Bachchan to Aamir Khan: Stars who were caught kissing publicly – view pics

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi to not release in Maharashtra?

Theatres across the state of Maharastra have remained shut ever since April last year – from the time the first lockdown came into effect, with barely a couple of months, when they got to operate at 50% capacity, providing some interim relief in-between. However, with theatres in mostly all other parts of the country having reopened, and those in the South also being expected to follow suit in a short while, talks of the theatrical shutdown in Maharashtra ending have begun to gain traction. That being said, those believing that it's going to happen sooner rather than later need to hold their horses as from what we've heard, there's still some time left for plans to materialise, which doesn't bode well for the next big Bollywood release, Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi. Also Read - After 2017’s XXX, Deepika Padukone to star in a Hollywood film again – deets inside

Rakhi Sawant undergoes nose surgery

The fight between and was one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 14. Fans did not like the latter when she made references to the plastic surgeries done by Rakhi Sawant. The dancer-actress alleged that Jasmin Bhasin caused damage to her nose when she put a plastic duck head on her. No one believed her inside the house.

After backlash against ads featuring Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Zomato issues statement

Zomato ads featuring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif received a lot of flak on social media for the unfair treatment of delivery workers. Responding to the criticism, Zomato said the ads were conceptualised six months ago, which was "long before any social media chatter around gig worker payouts/ working conditions." The company added that the goal of these advertisements was to make delivery partners the hero of the ads.

Mouni Roy trolled after wardrobe malfunction

Mouni Roy had an oops moment recently. In a video shared by celeb photographer Viral Bhayani, she can be seen in a printed halter-neck dress. She is seen running towards her car as videographers follow her. When she sat in the car, her dress slid and revealed more than she must have desired. She immediately shut the car’s door.

Shilpa Shetty desperately looking for more work; on a spree to renew long lost connections within the industry

Just yesterday, there were reports that Shilpa Shetty is planning life ahead with her two children, away from husband Raj Kundra, following the porn films case. While only time will tell what becomes of this family once they are through this tumultuous phase, we hear Shilpa is looking to busy herself with work and ensure that she is earning enough to take care of herself and her two kids. She has been sending feelers to her connections within the industry, this time, talking business. There are reports that and her Super Dancer co-judge have already offered her a project.

