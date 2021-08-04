Trending Entertainment News Today – Akshay Kumar calls Bell Bottom’s release a gamble; Katrina Kaif reveals she's dating Vicky Kaushal?

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news , , , , Yo Yo Honey Singh, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Bell Bottom trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar is back with another powerful patriotic act; Lara Dutta is unrecognisable - watch

OMG! Did Katrina Kaif reveal she's dating Vicky Kaushal with this secret, passionate hug? – view pic

This is bound to be the biggest bit of Bollywood dating story that has hit the internet today, and is bound to trend for days to come, considering the sensationalism it holds, the signals it emits and the pedigree of the stars involved. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, let's unveil the suspense: Basically, Katrina Kaif had earlier shared a picture on her Insta Story, where she could be seen hugging someone while she appeared in a dreamy mood, and the pic itself was littered for blue butterflies for some reason. Check it out below: Also Read - Bell Bottom Trailer: The Akshay Kumar-Vaani Kapoor-Lara Dutta starrer gets a thumbs up from Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan and more Bollywood stars

Akshay Kumar calls Bell Bottom release a gamble

Launching the trailer of the much-awaited Bell Bottom, the first Bollywood film to be shot in a bio-bubble in Glasgow after the first lockdown was lifted last year, Akshay Kumar said that the film’s release is a gamble. He said at the trailer launch, "I know it is 50 per cent. We had to take this gamble. We had to take this leap of faith. Let us see what is going to happen."

Geeta Basra opens up on her painful experience of two miscarriages; says, ‘The last two years have been traumatic for me’

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh welcomed their second child Jovan Veer Singh on July 10. However, did you know that the actress had two miscarriages before this? She told ETimes in a recent interview that Jovan was a rainbow baby. For those of you who don’t know, rainbow baby is referred to a child born to a family who has previously lost a baby due to stillbirth or miscarriage.

Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar alleges domestic violence; had been dropping hints on social media since May this year

Yo Yo Honey Singh is back in the news and for all the wrong reasons. Once again, controversy has come finding him as his wife Shalini Talwar has filed an FIR against him. She has reportedly accused him of domestic violence, sexual violence, mental harassment and financial fraud. Shalini Talwar has filed a plea in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, say the reports. Amidst this, a scan through her social media account has revealed about her state.

Say what! suffers an injury; actress gives a glimpse of her bloodied nose with a famous knock-knock joke

Sara Ali Khan is pretty active on social media. Apart from sharing some beautiful pictures and videos on social media, Sara also uses Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her creative side. We all are aware of the famous knock-knock joke that she pulls off and her mashallah shayaris that leave everyone laughing hard. But this time around, her knock-knock joke is not very hilarious as she has revealed about the nose injury that she braced.

