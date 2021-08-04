Trending Entertainment News Today – Akshay Kumar REACTS to Kapil Sharma’s late wish for Bell Bottom; THIS contestant has been declared as the winner of Indian Idol 12

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. Raj Kundra, Gehana Vasisth, BTS, , , , , and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Akshay Kumar reveals he watched THIS Amitabh Bachchan blockbuster by buying a ticket in black

Indian Idol 12: Not Shanmukhapriya or Mohd Danish, THIS contestant has been declared as the winner

The singing reality shows Indian Idol season 12 is nearing its grand finale and viewers will get their winner on August 15. Well, the show has got its top six contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya, Mohammad Danish, Nihal Tauro, and Sayli Kamble. Also Read - Bell Bottom: Did you know the Akshay Kumar spy movie is inspired by these real-life hijackings of Indian Airlines flights back in the 80s?

Akshay Kumar REACTS to Kapil Sharma’s late wish for Bell Bottom

Jaise pata chala show par aa raha hoon, best wishes bheji uske pehle nahi. Milkar teri khabar leta hoon. https://t.co/60nI55ET4C — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 4, 2021

Bell Bottom actor Akshay Kumar has reacted to Kapil Sharma’s late wish for the film. The film’s trailer was launched yesterday. “Jaise pata chala show par aa raha hoon, best wishes bheji uske pehle nahi. Milkar teri khabar leta hoon.” The Bell Bottom team will be seen on the new season of .

Yay! BTS member Jin officially named as the best looking man in the world – here’s why

BTS member Jin is known for his dashing and smart looks. His personality and the way he carries himself is just so perfect. He has been given the title of the best looking man by his fans and now it seems there is more proof to show that the title is just perfect for Jin. Yes, on June 29 a beauty website called Andrey Beauty Studio released an article titled, “Kim Seokjin is the best looking man in the world.” At the studio, the makeup and beauty experts conducted a study on 4941 male celebrities and they used a computer face contouring technique to select the most handsome faces from the cosmetologists' point of view.

Not Ranbir Kapoor BUT Ranveer Singh to star in THIS Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project?

Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are one of the most successful actor-director jodis of Bollywood of recent times as their collaborations in films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela... RamLeela, and Padmaavat have garnered love from the audience and box office. And it seems that the duo is set to collaborate again for SLB's ambitious project Baiju Bawra. Yes, as per the latest reports, Ranveer Singh is doing this period musical drama.

Raj Kundra pornography case: Gehana Vasisth goes n*de on Instagram live to prove it’s not porn – watch video

The Gandii Baat actress Gehana Vasisth, who recently got embroiled in the controversy of Raj Kundra pornography case, where she defended 's husband and said that their content is not porn, has crossed the line to prove her point. She went nude on her Instagram live and kept such an angle where she could hide her upper half of the body and the rest was hid by her hair and head.

