Trending Entertainment News Today – Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar's cryptic post on unfollowing a few people; Anusha Dandekar's boyfriend Jason Roy finally REVEALS why he removed her pictures from Instagram

Bell Bottom: Here's how Lara Dutta transformed into former PM Indira Gandhi

Lara Dutta has undoubtedly stunned each and everyone of us with her epic transformation into former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in espionage drama Bell Bottom. It took a while for fans to spot Lara in the film's trailer. And when they did, they couldn't believe their eyes as how flawlessly the former Miss Universe got into the skin of an iconic figure like Mrs Gandhi. Her unrecognisable look from the film pulled everyone's attention. And finally the makers have given a glimpse of what went behind the scene to turn this into a reality. The film, incidentally, is set in 1984, the year that saw Operation Bluestar as well as Mrs Gandhi's assassination.

Is Kajol a part of ’s next starring Shah Rukh Khan? The actress answers

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have been one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Bollywood. Since the past few days, there have been a lot of speculations about them reuniting for Rajkumar Hirani’s next. According to reports, apart from , the Kajol was said to have be roped in to play an important part in the film. The actress has now spoken about it in an interview to Hindustan Times.

Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar's cryptic post on unfollowing a few people because of 'really bad experiences' raises eyebrows

Neha Kakkar has left everyone wondering what could have gone wrong in her life with her cryptic Instagram post. The Indian Idol 12 judge on Thursday shared a note revealing that she has decided to unfollow a few people on Instagram because of her bad experiences in the past. She insisted that she is only going to follow people who she knows or meet reguularly or work with. She also made it clear that she has no grudges against anyone and apologised if she has made anyone feel bad because of her decision. Her sudden post has raised many eyebrows.

‘Telugu film industry takes me as their own,’ says Pooja Hegde

Actress Pooja Hegde might be working in three different film industries at the moment, but she never differentiated between them. The actress will soon be seen in Bollywood with "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali" and "Cirkus", in Tollywood with "Radhe Shyam" and Kollywood with "Beast". In an interview with IANS, the actress, who has been working in various language industries for a while, says that a good mix of everything has worked for her. "There are pan-India films and then there is another way to do it where you become a pan-India artist and I think for me it's been a mix of both and that is what has helped me achieve that," says Pooja. She adds, "I feel like Telugu takes me as their own and now I am doing Tamil and Hindi. I always wanted to be an Indian actor. I never wanted to differentiate between the industries and and have treated them all of them like my own. There are films which are pan-India, like a 'Radhe Shyam' with and there are other films which have been called a pan-India films but my approach has always been to do good content and earn the love of the audience in each area that you are going and that is what makes you recognisable."

SHOCKING! 's boyfriend Jason Roy finally REVEALS why he removed her pictures from Instagram

Anusha Dandekar and Jason Roy confirmed they are in a relationship in April this year. However, recently, Jason Roy deleted all of his and Anusha's pictures from Instagram leading to speculations of their break-up. Many even thought that Jason did all this to get people's attention towards Anusha as she might be entering the Bigg Boss OTT house. For the unversed, Jason Roy has been a apart of Bigg Boss 10. Now in an interview with ETimes, Jason Roy was asked why he had removed Anusha's pictures but he refused to answer. He was asked did he remove those because he is upset with Anusha.

